AT&T's Summer of Soccer Takes Over Charlotte for MLS All-Star Week

From the pitch to the community, AT&T is bringing fans closer to the game through unforgettable experiences, local impact, and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T

Key Takeaways:

Through AT&T's wireless and fiber networks, including Turbo Live by AT&T, fans can stay connected to the action throughout MLS All-Star Week.

AT&T has been an MLS partner since 2009, supporting the players, fans, and communities that help the sport grow.

From Soccer Celebration and player appearances to the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T, AT&T is bringing people together around the sport they love.

AT&T is investing in Charlotte through community engagement initiatives, including a $25,000 donation to Katie Blessing Center.

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soccer's momentum across North America has never been stronger, and AT&T is right at the center of it during MLS All-Star Week in Charlotte.

As the Official Wireless and Wireline Provider of Major League Soccer, AT&T is creating unforgettable moments across Charlotte, from player appearances to community investments and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T. In its 17th season as an MLS partner, AT&T continues to help grow the game on and off the pitch.

"Soccer has the unique ability to bring communities together through a shared passion," said Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of media and sponsorships, AT&T. "As excitement for the sport continues to build, MLS All-Star Week is an opportunity to celebrate the players, fans, and local communities who make soccer culture so special. We're proud to be part of that story."

Celebrating Soccer Across Charlotte

The celebration kicks off July 25-26 at MLS Soccer Celebration, the league's free fan festival at Romare Bearden Park. Fans can test their skills in the AT&T Shooting Challenge – an interactive experience with real-time performance tracking and personalized digital highlights inspired by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.

Additional experiences include giveaways and appearances by MLS and U.S. Soccer legend Landon Donovan, Charlotte FC midfielder Brandt Bronico, and U.S. Men's National Team captain and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream.

The excitement continues Monday, July 27, where fans can visit the AT&T Promenade retail store located at 230 E. W.T. Harris Blvd from 6:30-8 p.m. for a chance to meet Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood. Fans can also learn how to score Fanatics FanCash to use on their favorite MLS merch, while supplies last.

AT&T will also donate $25,000 to Katie Blessing Center, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting the Charlotte community and creating a positive impact beyond matchday.

MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Presented by AT&T

On July 28 at Truist Field, the best of MLS and LIGA MX go head-to-head in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T. AT&T is sponsoring both the All-Star Shooting Challenge and the MLS vs. LIGA MX Relay Challenge, showcasing the elite talent and competitive spirit that fuels the sport's growth.

At the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, 20,000 co-branded AT&T and MLS shirts will fill the stands, featuring MLS's "Thanks World, We'll Take It From Here" campaign message.

Through AT&T's wireless and fiber networks, including Turbo Live by AT&T, fans can stay connected to the action throughout MLS All-Star Week – whether they're posting content, replaying highlights, or following along in real time.

Since 2009, AT&T has helped grow the game alongside Major League Soccer. Today, that commitment extends from world-class fan experiences and community investments to the technology that keeps millions connected. As soccer's next chapter unfolds across the country, AT&T is proud to help bring fans closer to every moment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long has AT&T been a partner of Major League Soccer? AT&T has been a partner of MLS since 2009.

What soccer organizations and leagues does AT&T support? AT&T's soccer portfolio includes partnerships with Major League Soccer (MLS), National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), U.S. Soccer, Mexican National Team, and Leagues Cup.

Why is investing in soccer important to AT&T? Soccer is the fastest-growing sport in North America. AT&T has invested in the game for nearly two decades because it brings people together — across cultures, generations, and geographies.

How is AT&T supporting the growth of soccer in North America? Through partnerships with MLS, U.S. Soccer, NWSL, Leagues Cup, and the Mexican National Teams, AT&T helps create fan experiences, invest in local communities and bring people closer to the sport.



About AT&T

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