Auddy Earns 3 Industry Recognitions in a Month as Demand for Private Podcasting Grows

Communicator Award win for a private podcast community serving 90,000+ independent brokers, a MediaTech50 ranking, and a second consecutive UKBAA finalist nod underline a busy month for the private audio company

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auddy, the official podcast partner of the London Stock Exchange and of Founders Forum Group, has earned three industry recognitions over the past month – a run that reflects the growing corporate appetite for secure, private audio, particularly within internal communications and other "owned" audiences.

The recognitions span a creative communications jury, a UK technology index, and the country's leading angel investment awards. Together they point to a wider shift: organisations are moving away from "publish and hope" towards communications that reach defined audiences – in modern podcast formats that people actually consume, with first-party data to prove engagement.

A Communicator Award for engaging 90,000 people across the globe with a private channel

The first recognition is an Award of Distinction at the 32nd Annual Communicator Awards, for Innovation & Strategic Achievement – Content Distribution Strategy, judged by The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts from over 3,000 entries. Judges were leaders from organisations like JPMorgan Chase, Netflix, and the National Geographic Society.

The winning work: a private subscription podcast community built on Auddy's platform Campfire for a client's network of over 90,000 independent brokers – to support training, culture, and retention at scale.

"The hardest audience in internal communications isn't at a desk," said Andrew Craissati, CEO and Co-founder of Auddy. "Brokers, field teams, frontline staff – they're working independently, with little time and less patience for another email. Private audio reaches them in the moments between, like on commutes or around the house, and gives the organisation the data to know it landed."

"One of the hardest problems in internal communications for multinationals is reaching and engaging a global network of thousands who never sit in the same room," added Drew Estes, who leads marketing at Auddy. "The growing string of awards for Auddy shows that solving this problem well is a strategy worth recognising: privately, securely, and with the industry-leading first-party analytics to prove it worked."

Auddy also made BusinessCloud's MediaTech50 and is a UKBAA Scale Up Team of the Year finalist for the second year running – adding to recognition from the British Podcast Awards, Webby Awards, and Rose d'Or, among many others now.

About Auddy

As the official podcast partner of the London Stock Exchange and Founders Forum Group, Auddy provides a turnkey corporate podcasting solution, Campfire. This tech-enabled service includes an enterprise podcast platform – secure, encrypted, access-controlled, SOC 2, while. Auddy's team maintains the content cadence on the client's behalf, providing full-service support from creative and editorial to project management. This makes Campfire a simple solution to upgrade internal comms (staff training, fireside chats, audio newsletters, and other internal podcasts), along with investor communications or any private, "members-only" communications.

Media Contact:

Ali Livolsi

503-913-1462

[email protected]

SOURCE Auddy