AudioEye to Participate in 38th Annual ROTH Investor Conference

TUCSON, Ariz., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEYE) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility company, announced that management will be participating in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference. AudioEye leadership will be available for 1-on-1 and small group meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.

Event Details:

Conference: 38 th Annual ROTH Conference

38 Annual ROTH Conference Dates: March 22–24, 2026

March 22–24, 2026 Location: Dana Point, California

Dana Point, California Format: 1-on-1 and Small Group Meetings

The Annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest investor conferences in the nation for small-cap companies, bringing together executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies across growth sectors, including Technology & Media, Healthcare, Consumer, and more.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with AudioEye management should contact their ROTH representative or the investor relations contact listed below.

For more information, please visit the ROTH Conference website.

About AudioEye

AudioEye exists to ensure the digital future we build is accessible. The gold standard for digital accessibility, AudioEye's comprehensive solution combines industry-leading AI automation technology with expert fixes informed by the disability community. This powerful combination delivers industry-leading protection, ensuring businesses of all sizes - including over 131,000 customers such as Samsung, Calvin Klein, and Samsonite - meet and exceed compliance standards. With 26 US patents, AudioEye's solution includes 24/7 accessibility monitoring, automated WCAG issue testing and fixes, expert testing, developer tools, and legal protection, empowering organizations to confidently create accessible digital experiences for all.

Investor Contact

Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

[email protected]

949-574-3860

Media Contact

Sierra Thomas

[email protected]

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.