AuguStar Life enhances its suite of living benefits

New feature gives clients flexible access to death benefit when they need it most

CINCINNATI, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AuguStar® Life, a Constellation business, has enhanced its LiveNow Access accelerated benefit rider with a new critical illness feature, giving clients more ways to use their life insurance when it matters most.

The addition complements the rider's suite of living benefits, which also includes chronic and terminal illness coverage. Together, these features allow clients with a qualifying illness to access a portion of their death benefit during their lifetime for any purpose, helping provide financial flexibility at a critical time.

The LiveNow Access rider is designed to give clients clarity and control. Unlike discount-based approaches commonly used across the industry, AuguStar's lien method allows clients to see in advance how much they can access and how it will impact their remaining death benefit, helping them make informed decisions about how and when to use their policy. It also gives financial professionals the ability to illustrate benefits in advance and set clearer expectations with clients.

"As more carriers offer accelerated benefit riders, how benefits are calculated matters," said Jack Heller, AuguStar Life vice president and chief distribution officer. "Our approach gives clients clarity upfront so they can see what they can access and what remains for their loved ones."

Emphasizing transparency

Under AuguStar's approach, benefit eligibility does not require additional underwriting at the time of claim, and maximum benefit amounts can be illustrated in advance. When a benefit is taken, a lien is established against the policy's death benefit for the amount of the benefit taken plus a one-time administrative fee. The lien accrues additional carrying charges over time and is deducted from the death benefit when the insured passes away.

By contrast, discount‑based riders often rely on life expectancy and condition severity at the time of claim, which can result in reduced payouts and a disproportionate reduction to remaining death benefits.

Designed for flexibility and predictability

LiveNow Access benefits can be used for any purpose, including health‑related expenses or personal goals. Premiums and policy charges remain unchanged after benefits are taken.

The LiveNow Access accelerated benefit rider is available on select permanent life insurance products issued by AuguStar Life Insurance Company. Rider availability and features vary by state.

About AuguStar Life

AuguStar Life markets indexed universal life, indexed whole life, term and bank-owned life insurance through a national network of traditional direct agent distribution and independent marketing organizations. AuguStar Life is a member of the Constellation family of businesses, which also includes AuguStar Retirement, AuguStar Seguros, Constellation Investments, Constellation Re and Constellation Institutional Markets. Constellation's investors and equal partners, CDPQ and Ontario Teachers', are two of North America's largest long-term institutional investors, managing CA$796 billion in net assets, including CA$136 billion in private capital investments (as of Dec. 31, 2025). More information is available at augustarfinancial.com.

The optional LiveNow Access Rider issued on Form ICC26-CCTAD-1 and any state variations. LiveNow Access rider not yet available in California, and Florida. LiveNow Access rider benefits and features may vary by state.

The LiveNow Access rider provides for a partial acceleration of the policy death benefit in the event that the base policy insured is certified by a licensed physician as being chronically ill, critically ill or terminally ill. By taking an accelerated death benefit payment, a lien is created against the policy death benefit. The lien accrues carrying charges at an adjustable rate we declare. The lien, including the lien carrying charges, will be deducted from the total death benefit otherwise payable to the policy beneficiary(ies) and will reduce the cash value available for policy loans, surrenders, or the exercise of any non-forfeiture option. The required premium for the policy must still be paid even if an accelerated death benefit is taken. If an accelerated benefit is taken and the policy lapses or otherwise terminates, a taxable event may occur.

While the lien method used by the LiveNow Access rider is designed to provide enhanced value to policyholders as compared to discount-based riders, individual circumstances may vary, and discount-based riders may offer superior benefits under certain circumstances.

The LiveNow Access rider is not long-term care insurance and does not provide a lifetime benefit payment, nor may it cover all of the expenses associated with long-term care. It is not intended to replace the need for long-term care insurance, health insurance, or nursing home insurance.

Indexed whole life insurance is issued by AuguStar Life Insurance Company on Policy Forms ICC22-IWL-1/U and any state variations. Indexed universal life insurance is issued by AuguStar Life Insurance Companion Policy Forms ICC19-IUL-1/1U and any state variations. The life insurance policy and associated riders contain exclusions, limitations, reductions of benefits, and terms for continuing to keep coverage in-force.

Guarantees based on the claims-paying ability of the issuer. Guarantees do not apply to the investment performance of any chosen index. Product, product features and rider availability vary by state. Issuer not licensed to conduct business in NY.

Contact: Lisa Doxsee

513.794.6418 (o) | 513.218.5519 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE AuguStar Life