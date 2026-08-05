Aurzen Announces Exclusive E1R Pre-Launch Voucher Program, Offering Early Supporters $30 Off with a $1 Reservation

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Aurzen

Aug 05, 2026, 10:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurzen today announced an exclusive pre-launch voucher program for the upcoming Aurzen EAZZE E1R Roku TV Smart Mini Projector. Starting August 5, customers in the United States and Canada can visit https://aurzen.com/pages/eazze-e1r-roku-tv-projector-voucher to purchase a limited-time E1R voucher for just $1 and receive $30 off when E1R officially launches.

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Aurzen EAZZE E1R: Reserve for $1, get $30 off
Aurzen EAZZE E1R: Reserve for $1, get $30 off

The Aurzen EAZZE E1R is an upcoming compact projector designed to make big-screen entertainment more accessible in everyday spaces. Featuring a built-in Roku TV platform, the E1R combines portable design with smart streaming capabilities, offering users a convenient new way to enjoy their favorite content.

This program will be available from August 5 to August 31, exclusively for customers in the United States and Canada. After purchasing the voucher, customers will receive a unique redemption code via email when E1R officially launches. The code can be redeemed on Amazon.com within 6 days after launch and on Amazon.ca within 13 days after launch.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

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