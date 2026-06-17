Austin Orthopedic Institute Announces Grand Opening of New Georgetown Facility

GEORGETOWN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Orthopedic Institute is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic in Georgetown, Texas. Opening its doors on June 22, 2026, the state-of-the-art facility at 1410 Blue Ridge Dr., Suite 100 Georgetown, TX 78626, will bring top-tier orthopedic care and specialized musculoskeletal treatments directly to the rapidly growing communities north of Austin.

Austin Orthopedic Institute's new location in Georgetown, TX Austin Orthopedic Institute's new location in Georgetown, TX

The new Georgetown location will offer a comprehensive suite of orthopedic services, including sports medicine, total joint replacement, arthroscopic surgery, and general musculoskeletal care. By establishing a permanent, dedicated presence in Georgetown, Austin Orthopedic Institute aims to significantly reduce travel times for existing patients in Williamson County while simultaneously welcoming new patients who require expert diagnostic, preventative, and therapeutic interventions.

Meeting the Demands of a Growing Community

This expansion comes during a period of rapid population growth in the regional area, which has increased the local demand for specialized healthcare services. The Georgetown clinic will be fully staffed by a dedicated multidisciplinary team of fellowship-trained and board-certified orthopedic surgeons, experienced physician assistants, physical therapists, and specialized medical professionals. This highly trained clinical team is committed to delivering personalized, evidence-based treatment plans designed to restore mobility, reduce pain, and improve overall quality of life.

"We're a physician-owned, independent practice — decisions about where we go and how we care for patients are made by the people providing that care, not a distant corporate parent. Choosing to invest across the Williamson County communities reflects a long-term commitment, not a short-term footprint. We intend to be here, grow with the area, and build the kind of relationships that come from being a local part of people's lives," said Yvonne Powers, AOI Practice Administrator.

Patients can begin scheduling appointments for the new Georgetown clinic ahead of its June 22 opening. To view services, check hours, or book an evaluation, visit https://austinoi.com/.

About Austin Orthopedic Institute

Austin Orthopedic Institute is a premier medical provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal care serving the greater Austin, Texas region. Specializing in both advanced surgical techniques and evidence-based non-surgical orthopedic treatments, the institute offers expert care in sports medicine, joint reconstruction, trauma care, and physical therapy. Dedicated to achieving optimal patient outcomes, the clinic combines state-of-the-art medical technology with compassionate, individualized treatment plans to help patients safely regain their mobility and successfully return to their active daily lifestyles.

Contact Information

Yvonne Powers

[email protected]

512.489.4348

SOURCE Austin Orthopedic Institute