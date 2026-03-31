Australian Dream Launches New Online Store to Make Trusted Arthritis Pain Relief More Accessible

Direct-to-consumer website ensures customers can easily find and purchase Australian Dream products—anytime, anywhere

CAMPTON, Ky., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian Dream, a leading name in over-the-counter arthritis pain relief, today announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer online store, giving customers a convenient and reliable way to purchase their favorite products directly from the source.

For years, Australian Dream has been widely available at major national retailers such as Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, as well as through Amazon. However, the company recognized that not all customers have easy access to these options.

"We've heard from many loyal customers who sometimes have difficulty finding Australian Dream in stores or prefer not to shop through large online marketplaces," said Phil Maddox, President "Launching our own online store is about making sure everyone—no matter where they live or how they prefer to shop—can easily access the relief they trust."

The new online store offers:

Direct access to the full line of Australian Dream products

A simple, user-friendly shopping experience

Free Shipping – with no minimum purchase

with no minimum purchase Reliable availability , eliminating the frustration of out-of-stock shelves

, eliminating the frustration of out-of-stock shelves Convenient home delivery, especially valuable for those with mobility challenges or limited local retail options

Australian Dream's fast-absorbing, non-greasy formula has long been a go-to solution for individuals seeking relief from arthritis, joint, and muscle pain—without the strong odor associated with many topical products.

The launch of the online store reflects the company's continued commitment to improving the customer experience and ensuring that effective pain relief is always within reach.

"We're proud to take this next step in serving our customers," added Mike Maddox, Vice President. "Whether you shop in-store, online, or now directly with us, our goal remains the same: to help people move more comfortably and live more fully."

Customers can visit the new online store at: www.australiandream.com

About Australian Dream

Australian Dream has been a trusted provider of topical arthritis pain relief products known for its fast-acting, non-greasy, and odor-free formula for over 30 years. Designed to help individuals stay active and comfortable, Australian Dream products are available nationwide and now directly through its official online store.

Media Contact:

Mitch Greenwald

(614) 638-8079

[email protected]

SOURCE Australian Dream