AUTEL, UNDP AND TANESCO PARTNER TO ADVANCE ELECTRIC MOBILITY AND CLEAN ENERGY IN TANZANIA

DODOMA, Tanzania, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Energy, a global pioneer in smart EV charging and digital energy solutions, together with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO), has launched a major initiative to advance electric mobility and clean energy across Tanzania.

The program is designed to encourage local communities to adopt clean energy by deploying public EV charging stations accessible to the public throughout Tanzania.

As a core pillar of this initiative, Autel Energy has donated 50 state-of-the-art AC charging stations to TANESCO. Engineered for high reliability and seamless integration, these cutting-edge chargers will be strategically installed at TANESCO regional offices nationwide. Facilitated by UNDP's support for sustainable development and clean energy initiatives, this deployment marks a significant milestone in expanding Tanzania's national charging network. It demonstrates Autel's commitment to providing affordable, environmentally friendly, and highly efficient transport energy solutions in emerging markets.

Today, the first of these charging stations will be officially inaugurated at TANESCO's regional headquarters in Dodoma. Serving as a flagship demonstration site, the facility will provide local residents with convenient access to premium EV charging services, offering a tangible showcase of how Autel's intelligent charging technology can transform urban mobility and improve daily livelihoods.

By accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, this Autel-backed initiative is expected to reduce transportation costs for individuals and businesses while significantly lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The project directly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Grace Zhou, Director of Public Relations at Autel Energy, said: "At Autel, we believe that technology should be the primary catalyst for global energy transformation. Our partnership with UNDP and TANESCO goes beyond equipment deployment; it represents our dedication to bringing world-class, reliable, and smart charging ecosystems to Africa. We are proud to leverage our global expertise to support Tanzania's clean energy agenda and empower local communities."

This initiative underscores how strategic alliances led by innovative technology providers like Autel, supported by global development organizations like UNDP and national institutions, can create lasting, scalable impacts on the path toward a zero-emission future.

About UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) works in approximately 170 countries and territories, helping to eradicate poverty, reduce inequalities, and build resilience while supporting countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of electric vehicle charging solutions. With a strong focus on performance, reliability and driver experience, Autel Energy is at the forefront of the global transition toward cleaner, smarter and more efficient transportation systems.

About TANESCO

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) is the national electric utility responsible for electricity generation, transmission, distribution and supply throughout mainland Tanzania. As a key driver of the country's socio-economic development, TANESCO continues to invest in reliable, affordable and sustainable energy solutions that support industrial growth, improve quality of life, and contribute to national development priorities. The company is also playing a leading role in promoting clean cooking, electric mobility, and the wider adoption of renewable and clean energy technologies across Tanzania.

SOURCE Autel Energy