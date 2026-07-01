Author Health Brings Specialized Behavioral Health Services to Pennsylvania and New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Health (the "Company"), a specialized provider of comprehensive mental health and dementia care for Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Special Needs Plan recipients, announced today its expansion into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. By offering behavioral health support and services to Seniors in both states, the company seeks to address critical gaps in behavioral health access for Medicare and Special Needs Plans recipients.

Similar to challenges seen across the country, individuals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey face significant barriers to behavioral health support, including provider shortages and the need for more integrated care. Pennsylvania has only 72% of the psychiatrists needed to support the state's population, and this percentage is expected to drop to 61% by 20301. New Jersey faces a similar provider shortage today, with an anticipated drop to just 59% of the providers needed by 20302.

The Company's care model supports each patient with psychiatry, therapy, and wraparound care management services tailored to individual needs. Treatment is technology-enabled and integrated with primary care and other health care services, helping deliver greater value and a seamless experience for individuals with mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and dementia and for their caregivers.

"Our mission is to ensure that every individual has access to high-quality, specialized behavioral health care," said Dr. Katherine Hobbs, CEO at Author Health. "Expanding to Pennsylvania and New Jersey allows us to reach more people who are navigating the complexities of behavioral health conditions and dementia. Our integrated approach is designed to treat the whole person, helping them achieve better health outcomes and a higher quality of life."

Author Health already has provided care for thousands of patients in Florida, Texas, Indiana, Illinois, and Arizona using its unique approach to behavioral health care delivery. The company has an industry-leading 60% initial engagement rate and 80% monthly retention rate. Furthermore, to date over 70% of Author Health's patients with severe conditions have shown clinically significant improvement according to person reported health outcome measures.

Beyond improving health outcomes, Author Health's model has demonstrated a track record of reducing total cost of care by decreasing avoidable emergency department visits and inpatient stays for both physical and behavioral health needs.

With this announcement, Author Health continues its service expansion following recent launches in Indiana, Illinois, and Arizona earlier this year.

About Author Health

Author Health is a specialized mental health provider dedicated to serving Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Special Needs Plan recipients living with mental health disorders and dementia.

Through a virtual-first care model that is integrated with primary care, Author Health seamlessly integrates clinical expertise, care management, and community support to deliver comprehensive mental health services that improve total health outcomes and costs.

Author Health was founded in 2022 by leading behavioral health experts. The company's tech-enabled platform makes quality mental healthcare accessible to historically underserved populations.

Author Health partners with health plans and provider groups (PCPs and hospital systems) to transform mental healthcare delivery. With today's announcement, Author Health now operates in seven states–Florida, Texas, Indiana, Illinois, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.authorhealth.com.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

Media Contacts:

Author Health

Poorwa Bhaskar

Head of Market Growth & Operations

1-800-423-4400

[email protected]

1 HRSA Data Warehouse (2025, December 18). Workforce projections. https://data.hrsa.gov/topics/health-workforce/nchwa/workforce-projections

2 HRSA Data Warehouse (2025, December 18). Workforce projections. https://data.hrsa.gov/topics/health-workforce/nchwa/workforce-projections

SOURCE Author Health