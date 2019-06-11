Author Thomas Kirst's New Book "I Didn't Know I Was Black Until You Told Me" is the Shocking Tale of the Author's Experience Growing Up in an Adoptive Family

ONTARIO, Ohio, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Kirst has completed his new book "I Didn't Know I Was Black Until You Told Me": a heartbreaking story that illustrates how important it is for people to be understood and nurtured as children and throughout life.

"I wrote this book so that my kids, and their kids, will know where I'm from and why I am who I am. I wanted to share this since I was twelve. I started to keep a diary of my life as I knew I would tell my story one day…I want people to know how it feels to be reminded you're different. I wanted people to know they are not alone. I'm a father of three children. Without the pain in my life, I don't know if I would appreciate the life and love I have now," said Kirst.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Kirst's powerful tale brings readers on a journey through the author's hardships that plagued him as he slowly grew to be a man without any guidance.

The author writes of his emotional struggles from being abandoned and not knowing how to accept love, to searching for answers to the pain and confusion that came with growing up in white churches and schools while being black in the 1980s. Through anger, drugs, alcohol, jail, death, racism, and having the feeling there's no one to connect with, to finding out who he is.

The author takes you for a riveting ride through his life, as he persists to find the answers he looked for that haunted him throughout his life.

