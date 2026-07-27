Autism Care Partners Appoints Dr. Ivy Chong, as Chief Clinical Officer and Kris Gochenour as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Care Partners is thrilled to announce that Dr. Ivy Chong, PhD, BCBA-D, has been named as our Chief Clinical Officer and Kris Gochenour, CPA, MBA has been named our Chief Financial Officer, fully filling our executive suite.

Dr. Ivy Chong is a licensed Psychologist and doctoral-level Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA-D) with 30 years of progressive experience serving individuals with Autism and developmental disabilities. She brings extensive expertise in leadership, organizational growth, quality improvement, clinical outcomes, and the design of scalable systems that drive high-quality behavioral healthcare.

Prior to joining Autism Care Partners (ACP), Dr. Chong served as Chief Clinical Officer of Little Leaves Behavioral Services and Senior Vice President of Children's Services at May Institute, where she led large-scale clinical operations and strategic initiatives across multi-site, multi-region service organizations. Earlier in her career, she held leadership and faculty appointments at the Scott Center for Autism Treatment and the Florida Institute of Technology.

Dr. Ivy Chong earned her Ph.D. in Behavior Analysis from Western Michigan University and an MBA in Healthcare Management from the Florida Institute of Technology. She has been a Subject Matter Expert with the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB) since 2005 and currently serves on its Board of Directors as Treasurer. She also holds academic appointments at Brock University and the University of Massachusetts Lowell and has presented extensively at national and international conferences. Throughout her career, Dr. Ivy Chong has been recognized for advancing clinical excellence, developing future leaders, and building systems that improve access to high-quality care.

Kris Gochenour is a healthcare finance executive with more than 17 years of leadership experience across Applied Behavior Analysis, behavioral health, home health, physical rehabilitation, and post-acute care. He has led finance organizations through periods of rapid growth, reimbursement transformation, and operational change, building the financial infrastructure, discipline, and analytical capabilities that enable provider organizations to scale while maintaining a focus on clinical quality and patient outcomes. A collaborative leader and trusted partner to operational and clinical teams, Kris is recognized for translating complex financial data into actionable insights that support informed decision-making across the organization.

Prior to joining Autism Care Partners, Gochenour served as Chief Financial Officer of Verbal Beginnings, a multi-state provider of comprehensive Autism services, where he strengthened financial operations, enhanced revenue cycle performance, and advanced data-driven decision-making to support continued organizational growth. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP), the nation's oldest accrediting body for home and community-based care and held senior financial leadership roles within large integrated health systems and post-acute care organizations. These experiences provided deep expertise in reimbursement strategy, multi-site healthcare operations, financial planning, and the economics of care delivery.

Kris is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (FHFMA), and holds an MBA in Finance from Saint Joseph's University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Temple University.

Autism Care Partners is a leading ABA, Diagnostic, Speech, Occupational, and Feeding Therapy provider offering services across five states throughout New England and New York. Owned by Coppermine Capital, ACP's mission is to empower families and individuals to reach their unique potential through early diagnosis and exceptional, innovative, interdisciplinary care. Jim Spink, CEO, shares, "The future of ACP looks even brighter thanks to the leadership and compassion Dr. Ivy Chong and Kris Gochenour bring to ACP. We're thrilled to see what the future holds for ACP and our learners."

Learn more about our efforts at AutismCarePartners.com.

Coppermine Capital provides equity capital to middle-market companies throughout the US. As investors of private capital, the firm tailors its strategy to meet the unique objectives of each company. The firm maintains a focused, closely held, portfolio and actively partners with each leadership team to enable operational and financial success. Through its capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Coppermine offers companies growth capital, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance.

Learn more about Coppermine Capital at https://www.CoppermineCapital.com/

Contact Information:

Autism Care Partners

Jim Spink, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Autism Care Partners