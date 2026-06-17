Autism Diagnostics Lab Announces the U.S. Launch of the First Commercial Urine-Based Microbial-Derived Metabolite (MDM™) Gut & Brain Health Test for Autism Screening

The MDM Gut & Brain Health Test measures a proprietary panel of microbially derived metabolites (MDMs) identified in published research as biomarkers associated with autism-related gut-brain and metabolic signatures. In the published study, the MDM biomarker panel demonstrated 90% sensitivity and 100% specificity in distinguishing children with autism from typically developing controls. The technology was developed from research conducted in the laboratory of James Adams, Ph.D., President of Autism Diagnostics Lab and Professor at Arizona State University, building on over 25 years of investigation into the relationship between the gut microbiome, metabolism, and autism. Through a simple, non-invasive urine sample collected at home, the test analyzes metabolites produced by gut microbes and provides clinicians with objective biological information that may help identify children who could benefit from further developmental evaluation. Results are typically available within 7–10 business days.

"Despite growing awareness of autism, diagnosis still depends largely on behavioral assessments that can be difficult to access and often have long wait lists," said Dr. Adams. "Our goal is to provide families and clinicians with objective biological information that may help identify children who are at high risk of autism and would benefit from further evaluation. The launch of the MDM Gut & Brain Health Test represents an important step in translating decades of research into a practical tool that can offer earlier insight and support more informed decisions about clinical care."

"For decades, autism assessment has relied almost exclusively on observation of behavior," said Christina Flynn, Ph.D., Research Director at Autism Diagnostics Lab. "Our findings demonstrate that biological signals associated with autism can also be detected through a simple urine sample. We believe this represents an important advance toward bringing objective biological measurements into autism screening and evaluation."

The technology was informed by the participation of families whose experiences helped researchers evaluate the test's potential role in supporting earlier autism screening.

"Like many families, we spent years searching for answers," said Jolynn Price Rojas, whose son participated in the test development. "The information from this test gave us greater confidence in pursuing additional evaluations and support for our son. Earlier insight can make a meaningful difference because every month matters when you're trying to help your child."

The launch reflects Autism Diagnostics Lab's broader commitment to advancing precision diagnostics through the integration of autism research, microbiome science, and clinical laboratory expertise. The company's multidisciplinary team includes leaders in autism research, laboratory medicine, and biomarker discovery focused on developing innovative tools that improve access to earlier insights and screening opportunities.

The test is intended to support autism screening and risk assessment and is not intended to serve as a standalone diagnostic tool. Clinical diagnosis of ASD should continue to be made by qualified healthcare professionals using established diagnostic criteria and comprehensive evaluations.

About the MDM ™ Gut & Brain Health Test

The MDM™ test is a urine-based metabolomics screening platform that measures microbial metabolites associated with autism spectrum disorder using LC-MS technology. The system is designed to assist healthcare professionals in identifying children who may benefit from further developmental evaluation and early intervention services.

About Autism Diagnostics Laboratory

Autism Diagnostics Laboratory is a precision diagnostics company and CLIA-certified laboratory focused on developing metabolomics- and microbiome-based tools for autism spectrum disorder and related neurodevelopmental conditions. The company's mission is to advance objective, biology-based approaches that support earlier screening, improved stratification, and personalized therapeutic guidance.

Autism Diagnostics Lab Contact

Christina Flynn, Ph.D., Research Director at ADL

[email protected]

Media Contact

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Autism Diagnostics Lab