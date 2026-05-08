AUTOCRYPT Recognized for Cybersecurity Excellence in Vehicle Key Lifecycle Management at AutoTech 2026

NOVI, Mich., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, a leading automotive and AI cybersecurity solutions provider, announced that its Automotive KMI solution has been shortlisted for the Cybersecurity Excellence Award category at the 2026 AutoTech Awards. The recognition highlights AUTOCRYPT's role in advancing trusted cybersecurity infrastructure as global regulations and software-defined mobility ecosystems continue to evolve.

Recognized under the Cybersecurity Excellence Award category for its proactive threat mitigation, vehicle system protection, and cybersecurity innovation, Automotive KMI delivers scalable vehicle key and certificate lifecycle management across OEM, supplier, and partner ecosystems through AutoCrypt PKI, AutoCrypt KMS, and AutoCrypt KeyLink. Expanded through Automotive-CIS, the framework supports integrated security management throughout the vehicle lifecycle, from development and production to software updates and maintenance.

"We are honored to be recognized by the AutoTech Awards as the automotive industry faces growing complexity surrounding cybersecurity, digital trust, and lifecycle management across connected vehicle ecosystems," said Seokwoo Lee, Cofounder and CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "Automotive KMI reflects our focus on enabling scalable cybersecurity operations and trusted lifecycle management as mobility platforms continue evolving toward SDVs and AI-driven systems."

Looking ahead, AUTOCRYPT will continue contributing to cybersecurity infrastructure frameworks supporting trusted mobility services, ecosystem interoperability, and operational resilience across Physical AI environments.

To learn more, visit autocrypt.io

About Autocrypt

AUTOCRYPT is an automotive cybersecurity company, delivering future-ready solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X, Plug&Charge, and fleet management. Its portfolio of comprehensive cybersecurity testing services and platforms supports OEMs and suppliers across the entire vehicle lifecycle, including the award-winning AutoCrypt CSTP, enabling compliance with standards such as ISO/SAE 21434, UN R155, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

SOURCE Autocrypt Co., Ltd.