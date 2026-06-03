Autodesk signs strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services

Fusion products will be available via AWS Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), a global leader in design and make technology, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Through this collaboration, Autodesk will work with AWS to advance cloud-based solutions that help customers design, build, and operate more efficiently at scale.

In addition to the SCA, Autodesk products will also be available for purchase through AWS Marketplace beginning in the second quarter of Autodesk's fiscal year. This introduces new ways for AWS customers to access Autodesk solutions — starting with Fusion for Product Design and Fusion Manage. Customers can take advantage of simple procurement and billing when purchasing Autodesk products while also honoring existing AWS Private Pricing Agreements.

Autodesk and AWS will also collaborate to accelerate innovation across Autodesk's cloud platform, including opportunities to leverage AWS cloud and AI capabilities to support increasingly complex design and make workflows. By offering Autodesk's industry-leading software through AWS Marketplace, customers can streamline procurement, leverage flexible cloud infrastructure, and accelerate time to value, enabling improved performance, greater agility, and deeper insights across the entire project lifecycle.

"By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we're taking another major step in helping customers choose how they design and make in the cloud," said Rachel Tuller, VP of Global Partner Ecosystem Sales at Autodesk. "Together, we can give organizations the flexibility to build, operate, and scale solutions that best meet their business needs while driving greater efficiency and innovation."

"This collaboration reflects what happens when partners align around customer success," said Colin Lazier, Vice President, Databases, Amazon Web Services. "By combining Autodesk's design and make expertise with AWS's cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities, we're helping customers innovate faster, work smarter, and scale with confidence — and we're just getting started."

The collaboration also creates new opportunities for customers and partners across the broader AWS ecosystem. Matterport, a customer and partner of both AWS and Autodesk whose spatial data platform integrates with Autodesk workflows, sees the agreement as a way to deliver a more seamless experience for shared customers.

"As a customer and partner of both AWS and Autodesk, we see firsthand how this collaboration can benefit organizations like ours," said Rob Hines, Interim President at Matterport. "Customers using Matterport's spatial data platform with Autodesk workflows will gain a more unified experience on AWS, and we're excited about the possibilities that creates for the customers we serve together."

Through this collaboration, Autodesk and AWS are helping customers modernize workflows, improve collaboration, and scale with confidence.

This collaboration underscores Autodesk and AWS's shared commitment to delivering flexibility and unlocking greater business value for customers across industries.

About Autodesk

The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.