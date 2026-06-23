Autohome Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

BEIJING, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced that the following proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval have been adopted at its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today, including (i) a special resolution that the Company's Seventh Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association are amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Eighth Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, and (ii) ordinary resolutions that each of Mr. Chi Liu, Mr. Haishan Liang, Ms. Cuimei Zhang, Mr. Shenglei Zhou and Mr. Xing Fang is re-elected as directors of the Company and each director of the Company be and is hereby authorized to take any and every action that might be necessary to effect the foregoing resolution as such director, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

About Autohome Inc.

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its "Autohome Mall," a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit https://www.autohome.com.cn/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Autohome Inc.

Investor Relations

Sterling Song

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +86-10-5985-7483

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen China Limited

Suri Cheng

Tel: +86-185-0060-8364

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Autohome Inc.