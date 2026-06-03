Autoliv Strengthens Global Safety Innovation

VÅRGÅRDA, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is taking a significant step to accelerate the development of life-saving mobility solutions through the Autoliv Innovation Center - a new global platform designed to speed up innovation, collaboration, and development of advanced safety technologies. The Autoliv Innovation Center is inaugurated today in Vårgårda, Sweden, the city where Autoliv's history began.

The Innovation Center builds on more than 70 years of safety expertise rooted in Sweden, where Autoliv's operations have played a pivotal role in advancing traffic safety on a global scale. Technologies developed here have been scaled worldwide and are today protecting road users across vehicle segments.

With the Autoliv Innovation Center, Autoliv now takes the next step. By bringing research, system architecture, testing, prototyping and pilot production together in one environment, the center enables faster technical evaluation and shorter development cycles. Advanced digital tools are combined with physical labs and test environments to verify performance in realistic and measurable scenarios.

A key foundation of the Innovation Center is Autoliv's long-standing triple-helix approach, where industry, academia, and society collaborate to address complex safety challenges. The ambition is to create an arena for global cooperation that drives innovation across mobility and society, with the ultimate goal of Saving More Lives.

"The Autoliv Innovation Center is a strategic development in how we advance safety going forward. By bringing the full innovation chain together, we can move faster from insight to real-world impact and scale solutions globally. It is also the natural evolution of our long-established operations in Vårgårda, building on decades of experience and capability. Sweden has played an important role in advancing traffic safety worldwide, and Vårgårda has been central to these accomplishments. What we are doing today is building on that heritage to accelerate the next generation of global safety innovation," said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Autoliv.

Over time, the operation in Vårgårda has been central to innovations for road safety including advanced motorcycle safety solutions, the development of Human Body Models (HBM) that improve injury assessment, Load Limit Management (LLM) technologies that enhance restraint performance, Pyrotechnic Safety Switch (PSS) solutions for electrical safety, and safety systems tailored for commercial vehicles.

Autoliv's safety solutions save approximately 40,000 lives and reduce around 600,000 injuries every year, a tangible demonstration of how innovation makes a real difference for society. With increased investment and an expanded platform for collaboration, the Autoliv Innovation Center is set to further accelerate the development of next-generation safety solutions and help save even more lives in the future.

Inquiries:

Media: [email protected]

Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 70 612 64 24, Emelie Ericson, Tel +46 70 957 81 35

Investors & Analysts: [email protected]

Anders Trapp, Tel +46 709 578 171, Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 709 578 114

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 64,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains statements that are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that address activities, events or developments that Autoliv, Inc. or its management believes or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, various assumptions and data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to update publicly or revise any such statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law.

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SOURCE Autoliv