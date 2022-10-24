Autolyzed Yeast Extract Market Size to Grow by USD 386.25 Mn, APAC to Contribute 35% to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autolyzed yeast extract market size is set to grow by USD 386.25 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. The growing demand for meat and poultry is driving the autolyzed yeast extract market growth. However, factors such as fluctuation in the prices of raw materials for yeast products may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autolyzed Yeast Extract Market 2022-2026

Regional Analysis

The autolyzed yeast extract market is expected to be dominated by APAC during the forecast period. This region will account for 35% of the market's growth, which is attributed to factors such as an increase in meat production. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and India are the key countries for the autolyzed yeast extract market in APAC.

Key Companies and their Offerings

The autolyzed yeast extract market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities to compete in the market. Alltech Inc., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre and Cie, Merck KGaA, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zhuhai Txy Biotech Holding Co. Ltd., among others, are the key players in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alltech Inc. - The company offers an autolyzed yeast extract named NuPro.

AngelYeast Co. Ltd. - The company offers an autolyzed yeast extract named YA801.

Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers autolyzed yeast extracts through its subsidiary Ohly GmbH.

Koninklijke DSM NV - The company offers an autolyzed yeast extract named Gistex.

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd. - The company offers an autolyzed yeast extract named Four Season Yeast extract.

Lallemand Inc. - The company offers autolyzed yeast extract namely NuTaste.

Leiber GmbH - The company offers autolyzed yeast extract namely Procelys.

Autolyzed Yeast Extract Market Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Powder autolyzed yeast extract - size and forecast 2021-2026

Powder autolyzed yeast extract - size and forecast 2021-2026

Liquid autolyzed yeast extract - size and forecast 2021-2026

Autolyzed Yeast Extract Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Autolyzed Yeast Extract Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 386.25 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre and Cie, Merck KGaA, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zhuhai Txy Biotech Holding Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio