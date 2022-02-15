Automotive Composites Market in Japan | Market Size to Grow by 187.22 Thousand Units | Growth, Trends, Major Companies, Value Chain Analysis, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Segmentation by Vehicle Type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Passenger Vehicle:

The automotive composites market share growth in Japan by the passenger vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the disposable income of individuals belonging to the middle-class population. As per the data provided by the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the total number of passenger cars manufactured in Japan in 2020 was 6,960,025. Furthermore, Japan is one of the highest contributors to passenger car sales and production in APAC.

Out-of-Scope:

Commercial vehicles

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Automotive Composites Market in Japan includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (structural assembly, power train components, and other parts)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Application (structural assembly, power train components, and other parts)

Key Companies- 3B-the fiberglass Co., BASF SE, BMW AG, General Motors Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. among others

3B-the fiberglass Co., BASF SE, BMW AG, General Motors Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. among others

Driver- Growing use of carbon fiber materials in the automotive industry to drive the market.

Growing use of carbon fiber materials in the automotive industry to drive the market.

Challenge- High costs associated with carbon fiber to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The automotive composites market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

3B -the fiberglass Co.- The company offers automotive composites such as chopped strand, direct roving, continuous filament mat, wet chopped strand, choppable roving, chopped strand mat.

The company offers automotive composites which provide products to chemical, automotive, construction, agriculture, oil, plastics, electrical, electronics, furniture, and paper industries, and provides a range of system solutions and services.

The company offers automotive composites provides automobiles and trucks, automotive components, engines, vehicle parts, distributes vehicles.

Automotive Composites Market in Japan Driver:

Growing use of carbon fiber materials in the automotive industry:

The growing competition among automotive OEMs and automakers is fueling the adoption of advanced materials, including aluminum, carbon fibers, and magnesium, for automotive applications. Carbon fibers are highly preferred materials for automotive applications owing to their high strength-to-weight ratio when compared to metals, which makes them 20% lighter than conventional materials, such as aluminum and titanium. The rise in demand for supercars and the growing popularity of hypercars are fueling sales in the global automotive carbon fiber components market, which are thereby expected to boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Automotive Composites Market in Japan Challenge:

High costs associated with carbon fiber:

Carbon fibers account for more than 35% of the polymer matrix and are considered a significant raw material in the defense and automobile industries. The costs of manufacturing and R&D associated with carbon fiber are very high, which can reduce the demand for carbon fiber in automotive composites and increase the demand for substitute products. The cost of production and R&D of carbon fiber composites is eight times that of steel, which is expected to challenge the growth of the automotive composites market in Japan during the forecast period.

Automotive Composites Market in Japan Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.98% Market growth 2022-2026 187.22 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.16 Regional analysis Japan Performing market contribution Japan at 100% Key consumer countries Japan and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3B-the fiberglass Co., BASF SE, BMW AG, General Motors Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Structural assembly - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Power train components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Other parts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3B-the fiberglass Co.

BASF SE

BMW AG

General Motors Co.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

