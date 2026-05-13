Automotive Grade Linux Releases Open Source SoDeV Reference Platform for Software-Defined Vehicles and Welcomes Five New Members

AGL releases initial version of the open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles and welcomes EMQ, Lineo Solutions, MediaTek, VA Linux Systems Japan, and Very Good Ventures as new members

Key Facts:

The initial version of the AGL open source SoDeV reference platform is now available via the latest AGL Unified Code Base release, "Ultimate Unagi," enabling software-first development, decoupled from hardware constraints.

EMQ, Lineo Solutions, MediaTek, VA Linux Systems Japan, and Very Good Ventures join Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) as new members, reinforcing the growing cross-industry momentum behind open source software-defined vehicle (SDV) development.

AGL's expanding membership reflects the automotive industry's accelerating shift toward software-centric vehicle architectures, with open source collaboration at the center of that transformation.

The Call for Proposals for the next AGL All Member Meeting in Berlin on Sept. 30 – October 1, 2026 is now open until July 12, 2026.

TOKYO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGL All Member Meeting - Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative project at the Linux Foundation developing the leading open source platform for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), today announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform along with five new members: EMQ, Lineo Solutions, MediaTek, VA Linux Systems Japan, and Very Good Ventures.

AGL SoDeV is an open source reference platform for building software-defined vehicles. It combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, the Xen hypervisor, Zephyr RTOS, and other Linux Foundation projects in a single pre-integrated package that runs on automotive system-on-chips (SoCs), virtual machines, or in the cloud. SoDeV enables automakers and suppliers to decouple software development from hardware availability, accelerating SDV time-to-market.

As the automotive industry accelerates its transition to software-defined vehicles, the demand for a shared, open source software foundation has never been greater. AGL brings together a growing coalition of automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, and technology companies to co-develop and maintain a common software stack — reducing fragmentation, accelerating time to market, and enabling rapid innovation across the vehicle. The addition of EMQ, Lineo Solutions, MediaTek, VA Linux Systems Japan, and Very Good Ventures to the AGL community reflects the expanding range of expertise required to deliver production-ready SDV technology, from automotive silicon and connectivity to Linux kernel engineering, Flutter-based in-vehicle UI, and the embedded software tooling that makes open source automotive platforms viable at scale.

"We're excited to welcome these new members to the AGL community, each of which brings distinct and valuable expertise to the table," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux. "The ecosystem around our SoDeV reference platform continues to grow, reflecting the breadth of innovation that open source collaboration makes possible. The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental shift to software-defined vehicles, and AGL is proud to be at the center of it."

SoDeV Reference Platform Now Available in Latest AGL "Ultimate Unagi" Software Release

An initial version of the AGL SoDeV reference platform is now available in the latest AGL UCB software release, "Ultimate Unagi," enabling developers to build and test an SDV system on Renesas Sparrow Hawk reference boards and cloud-based processor environments.

Announced in December 2025, the AGL SoDeV Reference Platform combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with multiple open source projects hosted by the Linux Foundation to support consolidation of ECUs, hardware abstraction through virtualization, and cloud integration for software-defined vehicles.

Developed through a joint effort by AGL member companies, the AGL UCB provides a production-ready open source platform for software-defined vehicles. The latest Ultimate Unagi release also features:

Updated to Yocto Project Scarthgap LTS release 5.0.16 for improved stability and build reproducibility.

Updated Flutter Embedder and Workspace Automation tooling for performance improvements, rendering fixes, new UI capabilities, language support and improved toolchain performance.

Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS) upgrade for broader signal coverage

Updated Distributed Display Framework using gRPC

Ultimate Unagi will be supported for the next two years with updates released approximately three weeks after each Scarthgap release by the Yocto Project.

AGL All Member Meeting Europe 2026 - Call for Proposals Now Open

Automotive Grade Linux will host its European All Member Meeting (AMM) in Berlin on September 30 - October 1, 2026. The biannual AGL AMM brings together automakers, suppliers and open source contributors for technical sessions, working group meetings, and community collaboration. The event provides a key forum for advancing AGL's technical roadmap, sharing deployment insights, and shaping the future of software-defined vehicle technology.

The Call for Proposals is now open through July 12, 2026. If you are working on SDV software, open source automotive platforms, in-vehicle systems, or related technologies, submit a proposal to share your work with the AGL community.

Submit your proposal and register at: events.linuxfoundation.org/agl-amm-europe.

Supporting Quotes

"The shift to SDV demands a robust, open data backbone layer. Joining AGL reinforces our commitment to the open source automotive ecosystem and to building an open data backbone for SDVs. True open source means contributing battle-tested capabilities back to the community, and we are excited to contribute two core components to the AGL UCB: VeloRT and VeloFlux. These components have been verified across millions of mass-produced vehicles and form the critical edge infrastructure for SDV data loops. We look forward to leveraging our expertise in data backbone to help the AGL community build a connected, intelligent, and secure data foundation for next-generation vehicles."

— Jaylin Yu, VP of Solutions, EMQ

"Embedded Linux has been at the core of our work for over four decades, and we've seen firsthand how open source collaboration accelerates what's possible in automotive and industrial systems. Joining AGL is a natural next step for us. The AGL platform represents exactly the kind of production-focused, community-driven approach to SDV software that our customers and partners need. We look forward to contributing our embedded Linux expertise to the AGL ecosystem and helping bring open, reliable software-defined vehicle technology to market in Japan and globally."

— Masahiro Sano, Chairman & CEO, Lineo Solutions, Inc.

"Software-defined vehicles require a tight integration between open software platforms and the silicon that powers them. AGL's SoDeV reference platform aligns closely with how we've designed the Dimensity AX ecosystem — modular, virtualization-ready, and built for the realities of production automotive development. We look forward to working with the AGL community to ensure that open source SDV software can fully leverage the capabilities of next-generation automotive hardware."

— Peter McCarthy, VP Automotive Software Marketing, MediaTek

"Open source software has always been at the heart of what we do, and the automotive industry's move toward software-defined vehicles is one of the most exciting developments in our field. AGL represents exactly the kind of collaborative, standards-driven approach that allows the industry to move faster together. With deep expertise in foundational automotive Linux technologies — kernel development, virtualization, and performance analysis — we are committed to advancing the next generation of in-vehicle software platforms through upstream community engagement and hands-on engineering. We're proud to join this community and look forward to contributing our Linux expertise to help accelerate the adoption of open, production-ready SDV software."

— Teruyoshi Hazama, President and CEO, VA Linux Systems Japan

"As the world's leading Flutter engineering firm, Very Good Ventures has long believed that Flutter's potential extends well beyond mobile — and the Automotive Grade Linux foundation's growing investment in Flutter as a first-class UI framework validates exactly that. We're proud to join AGL and contribute our production experience building Flutter-powered in-vehicle interfaces to a community that's serious about where this technology is headed."

— David DeRemer, Founder and CEO, Very Good Ventures

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AGL SoDeV?

AGL SoDeV is an open source reference platform for software-defined vehicles, developed by Automotive Grade Linux. It combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, the Xen hypervisor, Zephyr RTOS, and other Linux Foundation projects in a single pre-integrated package, decoupling software development from hardware constraints.

Who is leading the AGL SoDeV reference platform?

AGL SoDeV is led by the AGL Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Expert Group, with key contributions from Panasonic Automotive Systems, Honda, Toyota, Mazda, AISIN, and Renesas.

When was AGL SoDeV released?

AGL announced SoDeV in December 2025, and the initial version was made available to developers on May 14, 2026, through the AGL Unified Code Base release codenamed "Ultimate Unagi."

What hardware does AGL SoDeV run on?

The initial release of SoDeV runs on Renesas Sparrow Hawk reference boards, cloud-based processor environments, and virtual machines. Broader automotive system-on-chip (SoC) support is planned through 2026.

Who are the newest members of Automotive Grade Linux?

As of May 2026, the newest AGL members are EMQ, Lineo Solutions, MediaTek, VA Linux Systems Japan, and Very Good Ventures.

What is the AGL Unified Code Base?

The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is the open source Linux-based software platform developed by Automotive Grade Linux for in-vehicle applications including infotainment, instrument clusters, and telematics. It is the foundation on which the SoDeV reference platform is built.

How to Join Automotive Grade Linux

To learn more about joining the Automotive Grade Linux community or to explore membership opportunities, visit automotivelinux.org. Organizations interested in contributing to the future of open source software-defined vehicles can also engage through AGL's technical working groups, committees, and community events, or by attending the AGL All Member Meeting in Berlin on September 30 – October 1, 2026.

ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE GRADE LINUX (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) is the leading open source platform for software-defined vehicles (SDV), empowering automakers to deliver new features, updates, and user experiences over-the-air while accelerating the shift to software-centric vehicle architectures. AGL is a Linux Foundation Collaborative Project that unites automakers, suppliers, and technology companies to create a single, shared software stack for infotainment, instrument clusters, telematics, and other in-vehicle systems. By reducing fragmentation and fostering collaboration across the industry, AGL speeds development and time to market, driving innovation at the heart of the connected and software-defined vehicle ecosystem. Learn more at automotivelinux.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Olin

Automotive Grade Linux, The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Automotive Grade Linux