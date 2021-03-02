Automotive Relay Market to Grow by USD 3.66 billion during 2021-2025|4.84% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive relay market is expected to grow by USD 3.66 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive relay market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Automotive Relay Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The automotive relay market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Automotive Relay Market Participants:

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. operates business through Thermal Systems, Powertrain Systems, Electrification Systems, Mobility Systems, Electronic Systems, and Non-Automotive Businesses (Factory Automation and Agriculture). The company offers electrical relays that are shock resistant, arcing, and provide thermal protection with high automaker standards.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd. operates business through Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, eMobility, Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, Device Solutions, and Other / Elimination and Corporate. The company offers automotive relays in its FBR and FTR series of the product range.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA operates business through Industrial Automation, Electronic and Mechanical Components, Automotive Electronic Components, Social Systems, Solutions and Service, Healthcare, Automotive, Aftermarket, Special Applications, and Other. The company offers high-quality automotive relays, flasher units, wiper-washer control units, and fuel pump relays.

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Industries:

Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market- The automotive electric vacuum pump market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market- The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is segmented by technology (AEBS, TPMS, PAS, and others), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-relay-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Relay Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive relay market is segmented as below:

Product

PCB Relays



Plug-in Relays

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The automotive relay market is driven by the increase in the use of automotive relays in vehicles that operate on alternative fuels. In addition, other factors such as electric vehicle relays for high voltage applications are expected to trigger the automotive relay market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the automotive relay market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41438

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page:https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-relay-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com

