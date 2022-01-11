Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market to Record 16.78% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Fujikura Ltd. and Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Analysis Report by Application (Sensors and HVAC) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/automotive-secondary-wiring-harness-market-industry-analysis

Automotive secondary wiring harness market - Driver & Challenge

The automotive secondary wiring harness market is driven by the increasing demand for battery electric vehicles. However, factors such as stringent regulatory norms and standards for automotive wiring may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. This automotive secondary wiring harness market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Automotive secondary wiring harness market - Revenue Generating Segment

The automotive secondary wiring harness market share growth by the sensors segment will be significant for revenue generation. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automotive secondary wiring harness market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some of key Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Players:



The automotive secondary wiring harness market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Leoni AG

Minda Corp. Ltd.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Nexans autoelectric GmbH

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Yazaki Corp.

YURA Corp.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Sensors - size and forecast 2021-2026

HVAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

For additional information on the segmentation - Grab an Exclusive Free Report

Related Reports:

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market -The automotive engine wiring harness market has the potential to grow by USD 1.34 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Junction Box Market -The automotive junction box market size has the potential to grow by USD 3.10 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.18%. Download a free sample now!

Automotive Secondary Wiring Harness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, Minda Corp. Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans autoelectric GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio