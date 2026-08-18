Automotive Turbocharger Market worth $22.35 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the automotive turbocharger market is estimated to grow from USD 15.94 billion in 2026 to USD 22.35 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Browse 312 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Turbocharger Market"

Automotive Turbocharger Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 15.94 billion

USD 15.94 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 22.35 billion

USD 22.35 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 4.9%

Automotive Turbocharger Market Trends & Insights:

VGT Turbochargers are predicted to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Passenger car is projected to be the largest segment of the automotive turbocharger market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant region in the automotive turbocharger market.

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The automotive turbocharger market is driven by the need for higher engine efficiency, lower emissions, and improved performance. Turbocharging enables automakers to extract more power from smaller engines, supporting engine downsizing while maintaining performance. Growing adoption of turbocharged GDI engines, particularly in passenger vehicles, along with a steady rise in commercial vehicle and off-highway equipment sales, is expanding demand for automotive turbochargers. Meanwhile, advancements in VGT, electronically controlled, and electrically assisted turbochargers are improving boost response and efficiency, while hybrid powertrains are creating new opportunities for e-turbo adoption in the coming years.

VGT Turbochargers are predicted to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

VGT turbochargers are expected to remain the largest technology segment for the automotive turbocharger market during the forecast period, owing to their ability to maintain effective boost across different engine speeds and loads, resulting in stronger low-speed torque, faster response, and more precise air management. They also improve fuel efficiency and help engines meet tighter emission requirements, driving higher installation rates across vehicle types. In passenger cars, VGT adoption is expanding as gasoline engines become more highly boosted, increasingly use GDI technology, and are integrated with hybrid powertrains, creating greater demand for precise boost control across varying engine speeds and loads. LCVs and medium-duty vehicles are also experiencing a growing application base as OEMs seek better low-speed torque, fuel economy, and tighter control of exhaust emissions. Additionally, the VGT system has a stronger installation base in heavy commercial vehicles, including transit buses and long-haul trucks. With VGT already established in commercial vehicles and gaining further adoption in gasoline passenger cars and hybrid platforms, it is expected to retain its leading position in the automotive turbocharger market during the forecast period.

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Passenger car is projected to be the largest segment of the automotive turbocharger market.

Passenger cars are expected to remain the largest vehicle-type segment in the automotive turbocharger market, supported by their high production volumes and the growing use of turbocharged engines. The higher adoption of turbochargers in passenger cars is mainly attributed to their larger share of total vehicle production, which was approximately 75–80% in 2026. Gasoline engines remain an important application for turbochargers, particularly in passenger cars, while the gasoline-diesel mix varies across regions. In Europe, gasoline accounted for 26.6% of new car registrations in 2025, compared with 8.9% for diesel, while hybrid-electric vehicles reached 34.5%. In Asia Pacific, gasoline powertrains continue to represent a significant share of passenger-car demand, supported by the region's large production base, while diesel remains more concentrated in commercial-vehicle applications. North America also has a predominantly gasoline-oriented passenger-car market, with diesel demand concentrated more heavily in commercial vehicles. Globally, diesel passenger-car demand continues to decline as automakers and consumers shift toward gasoline, hybrid, and other electrified powertrains. Despite this decline, turbocharging remains widely used in new diesel vehicles, particularly VGT/VNT systems, which improve boost control, low-speed torque, and engine efficiency. This shift is also changing the type of turbocharger technology being developed. Manufacturers are focusing on faster boost response, improved thermal efficiency, and electrically assisted boosting to suit hybrid gasoline powertrains. For example, BorgWarner has expanded its turbocharger programs into gasoline-hybrid passenger vehicles, while Garrett Motion is developing E-Turbo solutions that combine electric assistance with energy recuperation. These strategic initiatives reflect the suppliers' readiness to advance turbocharging programs to support the changing passenger car powertrain landscape. Hence, the large share of passenger cars in global vehicle production, continued demand for turbocharged gasoline engines, and the gradual shift from diesel toward gasoline and hybrid powertrains are expected to keep passenger cars as the largest turbocharger application segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the dominant region in the automotive turbocharger market.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the leading region in the automotive turbocharger market, driven by its larger automotive manufacturing base and a rapidly changing powertrain landscape.

According to OICA, China produced 30.3 million passenger cars in 2025, while Japan, India, and South Korea produced 7.2 million, 5.4 million, and 3.8 million, respectively, highlighting Asia Pacific's substantial automotive production base and providing a strong foundation for turbocharger demand. Passenger-car demand remains largely gasoline-driven in China and India, with GDI engines accounting for a substantial share of gasoline applications, while Japan and South Korea have higher adoption of gasoline-hybrid and HEV powertrains. The opportunity is also changing as automakers across the region move toward more efficient gasoline and hybrid powertrains. China is seeing strong growth in turbocharged gasoline and hybrid vehicles, while Japan and South Korea continue to advance hybrid technologies. India is also moving toward more fuel-efficient and lower-emission engines. Commercial vehicles provide an additional, largely diesel-based demand base, particularly LCVs, trucks, and buses, although China is seeing a notable shift toward electric buses. As a result, turbocharger manufacturers are focusing on quicker response, better efficiency, electronic control, and electric assistance to meet the needs of these newer powertrains. This shift is also reflected in supplier strategies. BorgWarner is expanding its turbocharger business into hybrid applications in Asia, while Garrett Motion is developing electrified boosting solutions for hybrid powertrains. With its combination of manufacturing scale, established supply networks, and growing adoption of advanced powertrains, Asia Pacific is well positioned to remain the largest and most important regional market for automotive turbochargers.

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Top Companies in Automotive Turbocharger Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive Turbocharger Market are BorgWarner Inc. (US), Garrett Motion Inc. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industry Ltd. (Japan), IHI Corporation (Japan), and Cummins Inc. (US).

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