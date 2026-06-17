Autonomique Advances Semi-Humanoid Robots to Production Deployment at Tier-1 Automotive Supplier F&P Mfg.

Autonomique-powered AI robots are graduating from pilot to production at F&P Mfg., a Tier-1 automotive supplier, making Autonomique one of the first Physical AI companies to advance towards deployment on a live production line.

The two companies are building a strategic partnership to deploy robots across the global manufacturing network of F&P's parent company, F.tech.

Autonomique is supported by a global syndicate of robotics and AI focused investors.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jun 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomique Inc., a Physical AI software company, today announced that robots powered by its AI platform are progressing towards production deployment at F&P Mfg., a Canada-based Tier‑1 automotive supplier and subsidiary of Japan‑listed F.tech Inc. (TYO: 7212), marking a key milestone in the transition of Physical AI from lab demos to industrial production.

The collaboration began in Fall 2025 with a paid pilot, where a bi-manual wheeled robot performed precision-critical, multi-part assembly task in automotive chassis and suspension component manufacturing. With the system delivering consistent results, deployment is moving to live production line and expanding to additional tasks. The two companies are advancing toward a strategic partnership that would see Autonomique-powered robots deployed in a global rollout across multiple tasks and factory sites of F&P's parent company, F.tech.

As manufacturers face persistent labor shortages, rising costs, and growing production complexity, traditional automation, built for fixed and repetitive tasks, often struggles to adapt. Autonomique's robot autonomy platform addresses this gap through its Generalist-Specialist architecture, enabling industrial robots to perceive, reason, and execute multi-step workflows while adapting quickly to new tasks without major retraining. The result is human-like adaptability with the cycle time, reliability, precision, and scrap-reduction targets required in real production environments. As a hardware-agnostic platform, each deployment creates a blueprint for scaling across additional tasks, lines, and sites.

Autonomique is supported by a global syndicate of investors with deep expertise in backing category-defining robotics, AI, and deep-tech companies, led by White Star Capital, alongside Garage Capital, iNovia, Innovobot IRV Fund, and proven robotics operators, including Clearpath Robotics and OTTO Motors co-founders Ryan Gariepy, Matt Rendall, and Bryan Webb.

"There is enormous excitement in robotics today, but most of it remains demo-grade: systems that look impressive yet routinely fail under real production demands," said Vikrant Tomar, CEO of Autonomique. "Manufacturing demands precision, repeatability, and zero tolerance for fragility. We built Autonomique to close that gap; our intelligence layer brings genuine adaptability to industrial robotics without sacrificing the reliability manufacturers depend on."

"As a Tier-1 supplier to the world's leading automakers, our production standards leave no margin for error. We evaluated numerous robotics solutions, and Autonomique stood out for delivering both the flexibility of a generalist system and the precision our lines demand. As we scale into full production, the focus is on driving measurable gains in efficiency and productivity across a growing range of tasks and facilities in our global operations." said Luis Mideros, General Manager at F&P Mfg.

"We backed Autonomique for its rare ability to marry generalist AI-native adaptability with production-grade precision — paired with an exceptional founding team and an enormous market opportunity in automotive manufacturing and beyond. The industrial automation market is ready for an intelligence layer, and Autonomique is building it." said Catherine Ouellet-Dupuis, General Partner at White Star Capital.

"Unlike what many think, deploying AI into real world industrial applications goes far beyond simply collecting more data and creating bigger models. Autonomique's unique approach to combining deterministic reliability and AI-powered adaptability is the sort of approach the industry needs to unlock autonomous manufacturing at scale," said Ryan Gariepy, Co-Founder/CTO of Clearpath Robotics and OTTO Motors.

Strategic Partnership Program

Autonomique is actively partnering with select group of world's most forward-looking manufacturers, and extending into adjacent verticals including electronics and aerospace, laying the groundwork to become the intelligence layer for the next generation of autonomous factories worldwide. Manufacturers interested in joining as early partners can connect with the team via https://www.autonomique.ai/contact-us.

About Autonomique. Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, with an office in Montreal, QC, Autonomique develops hardware-agnostic Physical AI software that brings human-like dexterity and reasoning to robots, enabling rapid, cost-effective automation across automotive, electronics, and aerospace manufacturing. A spinout of SRI, Autonomique has exclusive access to key SRI technologies and is led by repeat entrepreneurs with deep expertise in AI, robotics engineering, and commercializing deep tech. For more information, visit www.autonomique.ai.

About F&P Mfg. F&P Mfg. is a Canada-based Tier-1 automotive parts manufacturer specializing in chassis and suspension systems for the world's leading automakers, including Honda, Toyota, and General Motors. F&P is a subsidiary of F.tech Inc. (TYO: 7212), a publicly traded, Japan-headquartered Tier-1 automotive supplier founded in 1947, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit https://fandpmfg.com and https://ftech.co.jp.

SOURCE Autonomique Inc.