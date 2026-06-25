AutoParts.com Puts the Auto Parts Aisle Inside the DoorDash App

The first full parts catalog built natively into DoorDash Marketplace, with the exact part for your car delivered in under an hour*

ROYAL OAK, Mich., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The auto parts aisle just moved into the DoorDash app, and AutoParts.com is the company that made it happen. On June 24, 2026, AutoParts.com brought its catalog of hundreds of thousands of parts live on the DoorDash Marketplace. It is the first time a complete auto-parts catalog has been built natively into DoorDash.

"This marks a significant inflection point for the industry", remarked CEO Richard Keller, "for years e-commerce customers would have to wait days or even weeks to receive a part. People simply can't wait that long when their car is out of commission. Life doesn't stop just because your car won't start. This partnership aims to rapidly get parts in the hands of DIYers, so that they can get the job done and get back on the road faster. Customers need parts fast, and that is exactly what this partnership allows us to do" Keller continued.

AutoParts.com's geo-located inventory system, and its massive catalog, puts them in a uniquely strong position to fulfill at the rapid pace that DoorDash customers expect. "We built this system not only to offer the typical e-commerce experience, but to be a true last mile solution," said Keller. In addition to the platform's last mile capabilities, AutoParts.com offers a catalog with millions of parts on its site.

Last mile inventory availability is the result of a key partnership between AutoParts.com and The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) a national network of thousands of auto parts retailers and distributors, many of which are locally owned and operated. "We want to bring the Mom and Pops back to main street and give them a chance to compete in the e-commerce space, a space that they were boxed out of due to the complex technological capabilities required" remarked Keller.

"We couldn't be more excited," said COO Simon Savaya. Savaya knows firsthand the challenges that local auto parts stores face as the owner of Holbrook Auto Parts, a chain of several automotive after-market stores in Detroit. "AutoParts.com has given Holbrook the opportunity to sell our parts to a broader consumer base, providing an exciting new growth opportunity that we look forward to extending to other local retailers across the country" Savaya continued.

"With our first of its kind tech stack and DoorDash's unmatched fulfillment capabilities, we truly believe that our partnership will deliver value for auto parts consumers and retailers across the country" said Savaya. That value is likely to increase over time, with the automotive aftermarket industry expected to grow to over $660 billion in the next 2 years.** "We believe that we are in a good position to continue to capitalize on a growing industry and serve customers at a speed that was previously unheard of in the aftermarket e-commerce world" Savaya continued, "the best is yet to come for AutoParts.com".

To celebrate the new partnership, new customers to AutoParts.com on DoorDash get 20% off on orders $60+ with code AUTOPARTS. Up to $20. Now - 6/30.***

About AutoParts.com:

AutoParts.com is a technology-enabled automotive marketplace and fulfillment platform that connects distributors, independent suppliers, and retail locations into a unified commerce network. Built around a proprietary real-time tech stack, AutoParts.com aggregates localized inventory data across thousands of locations to streamline parts discovery, fitment verification, and rapid on-demand delivery logistics for consumers and commercial customers. The company is designed to make auto parts easier to find, verify, purchase, and receive through a faster, more connected aftermarket supply network.

For more information on AutoParts.com, send an email to [email protected] or visit https://autoparts.com/media-kit

*Based on average delivery times. Delivery times may vary and are not guaranteed.

**https://www.autocare.org/news/latest-news/details/2025/06/13/new-report-5.1-growth-expected-for-auto-care-industry-in-2025-reaching-$664-billion-in-2028

***Terms and Conditions: Get 20% off on orders $60 or more from AutoParts.com. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $60, excluding taxes and fees. Use code AUTOPARTS at checkout to redeem. Offer valid from 5/28/2026 through 6/30/2026, or while supplies last. 20% Off: Offer valid from 12:00 AM PT 05/28/26 - 11:59 PM PT 06/30/26, or while supplies last. Valid only at participating locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $60, excluding taxes and fees. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. Terms apply. Valid for one (1) promotional redemptions per customer. Not valid on pickup orders. For alcohol, discount apportioned equally across all such items ordered and discount subject to limitations based on market. Use code AUTOPARTS to redeem. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. DoubleDash promotions apply only to your DoubleDash add-on order, not your primary order. DoubleDash orders are not valid for the purchase of alcohol. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at drd.sh/qnAXuU

SOURCE AutoParts.com Inc