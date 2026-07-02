AutoStore Expands Global Momentum with Australia and New Zealand Milestone

More than 1,000 robots deployed across Australia and New Zealand, with installed systems on track to exceed 40

NEDRE VATS, Norway, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoStore™, the global leader in intelligent fulfillment, is strengthening its global momentum in Australia and New Zealand, where leading brands are investing in faster, more flexible and more resilient fulfillment operations.

AutoStore now supports more than 30 systems in Australia and New Zealand, including IKEA Sylvia Park's in-store AutoStore system in Auckland. The region's growing installed base reflects rising demand for automation among organizations modernizing fulfillment.

Companies with complex supply chains and rising customer expectations increasingly turn to automation to improve speed, accuracy and reliability. AutoStore technology supports leading brands across retail, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing globally, helping them handle higher volumes, make better use of space and respond faster to changing demand.

A strong partner ecosystem supports AutoStore's momentum in Australia and New Zealand. Swisslog, Dematic, Kardex and Element Logic play a central role in designing, implementing and supporting systems for customers across retail, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing and other sectors.

"AutoStore is now firmly established in Australia and New Zealand, and this growth reflects what we achieve with and through our partners," says Sven Åge Hjorteland, President APAC at AutoStore. "Together, we help customers build fulfillment operations that can adapt, scale and perform reliably every day."

At IKEA Sylvia Park, Swisslog brings AutoStore automation directly into the store environment, supporting faster and more accurate order processing for online and click-and-collect customers.

"Retailers need fulfillment operations that can keep pace with changing customer expectations across stores, online orders and click-and-collect," says Steve Dimitrovski, Director Sales Australia & New Zealand at Swisslog. "The IKEA Sylvia Park project shows how AutoStore can help bring high-density automation directly into the retail environment, improving speed, accuracy and scalability while supporting a better customer experience."

In Australia, Dematic supports South West Healthcare with AutoStore technology to help the regional healthcare provider meet growing logistics demands.

"Healthcare logistics demands accuracy, reliability and the ability to scale as communities grow," says Terry Jamieson, Business Development Manager at Dematic. "Together with AutoStore, we are helping South West Healthcare strengthen its fulfillment operations so it can manage increasing demand with greater efficiency and confidence."

Kardex adds further customer examples in the region. In New Zealand, Douglas partnered with Kardex to install an AutoStore automated storage and retrieval system at its West Auckland facility, helping the healthcare and pharmaceutical company increase storage capacity while making better use of warehouse space.

In Australia, Kardex has also delivered an AutoStore system for Pirtek, supporting more efficient operations in industrial distribution.

"Projects with Douglas and Pirtek show how AutoStore can help customers increase capacity, improve accuracy and support growth while making better use of available space," says Grant Smith, Director of Business Development AutoStore ANZ at Kardex.

This regional progress reflects growing global demand for faster, more reliable and more space-efficient fulfillment operations.

About AutoStore:

AutoStore™ combines automation, software, and AI to enable Intelligent Fulfillment across the fulfillment lifecycle. Founded in Norway, AutoStore has grown into a global technology company with more than 1,900 systems in over 65 countries.

AutoStore uses advanced software to automate and orchestrate order fulfillment, helping brands move goods faster, use space more efficiently and create better workplaces. AutoStore works with a global community of employees, partners, customers, suppliers and connected technologies to solve complex fulfillment challenges.

AutoStore – moving things forward.

Patrik Wallgren

Head of Global PR

AutoStore

[email protected]

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SOURCE AutoStore