Company's new identity reflects the evolution of its proprietary bioaerogel platform while reaffirming its mission to restore human health through advanced biomaterials.

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auxilium Health today announced that it is becoming Aeris Biosciences™. The name is new. The mission is not. Since its founding, the company has existed to restore human health, and that work continues with the same team and the same science, now matched by the resources and partners to pursue it faster, and a sharper sense of what it can become.

When the company started, the field knew it for its focus on soft-tissue healing. But its technology was never only about wounds. It is a platform: a new class of three-dimensional bioaerogels designed to inhibit bacterial colonization while guiding tissue regeneration, giving clinicians precise control over healing across wound repair, bone regeneration, and therapeutic delivery.

Auxilium Health Rebrands as Aeris Biosciences™, Reflecting Expanded Vision for Regenerative Biomaterials Post this

Aeris reflects what the company's biomaterials are at their core. "Aer™" signals their foundation, their lightness, and spatial openness. "Biosciences" anchors the company in scientific rigor and clinical impact. Together they name a company built to work the way biology works: in three dimensions, where the architecture and surface of a material becomes the framework the body builds on.

The company believes materials must evolve with clinical standards. For too long, biomaterials have been passive, static surfaces that ask the body to heal around them. The standard of care keeps advancing, and the materials beneath it should advance too: sensing, responding, and actively shaping the environment in which healing happens. That conviction is the foundation of Aeris, and of a more resilient future, one in which healing is faster, safer, and more predictable for the patients and clinicians who depend on it.

"The name is new, but the promise behind it isn't," said Isaiah Kaiser, PhD, Founder and CEO of Aeris Biosciences™. "We built this company to restore human health, and every product we develop still answers that. Behind every wound, every implant, every difficult recovery is a person waiting to heal, and the people beside them waiting too. Aeris is our commitment to meet that moment with biomaterials that actively guide the body forward, and to keep building toward a future where healing is something clinicians can count on."

About Aeris Biosciences

Aeris Biosciences, formerly Auxilium Health, develops a new class of bioaerogels that reduce the risk of bacterial colonization and guide tissue regeneration. Its Aer™ platform spans wound repair, bone regeneration, and localized therapeutic delivery, with a lead product advancing toward FDA clearance and clinical studies. Headquartered at the Cleveland Clinic's Global Innovation Center, the company is supported by the National Science Foundation, the Ohio Department of Development, and the Polymer Industry Cluster.

Learn more at https://aerisbio.com/ and follow Aeris Biosciences on LinkedIn.

Regeneration begins at the surface.

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SOURCE Aeris Biosciences