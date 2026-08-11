Avalara Automates Sales Tax Compliance for QuickBooks Businesses

Native QuickBooks integrations automate sales tax calculation, filing, and compliance, helping businesses scale with confidence

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today highlighted its sales tax automation platform for QuickBooks businesses, with native integrations spanning QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and now Intuit Enterprise Suite. Avalara automates sales tax calculation, return filing, exemption certificate management, and other compliance workflows directly within QuickBooks. Native integrations eliminate middleware and duplicate data entry, calculate tax in real time, and write results back into QuickBooks automatically, creating an accurate, audit-ready record for every transaction.

Whether businesses are adding new products, expanding into new states, or managing increasing transaction volumes, Avalara helps them stay compliant at every stage of growth. As businesses grow, sales tax compliance becomes increasingly complex. Manual processes including spreadsheets, tax tables, and filing calendars are difficult to maintain and increase the risk of errors, penalties, and audits.

Learn what customers have to say about the Avalara integration for QuickBooks:

"I like the ease Avalara provides in bringing current state tax information to us, which we can easily apply and integrate with Intuit. It integrates smoothly with QuickBooks online and our invoicing, making the process seamless. I also value the support team, especially when faced with some technology challenges." — Verified review on G2

"I'm so thankful for the service Avalara provides. It has saved our accounting staff an incredible amount of time. I love that Avalara keeps us updated when we're nearing nexus in another state. It was easy to integrate into our Quickbooks software and quick to get started. One of our smartest decisions!" — Verified review on G2

Built for Businesses that Grow with QuickBooks

Avalara supports businesses of every size, from small businesses using QuickBooks Online and accountants managing multiple clients, to larger organizations running Intuit Enterprise Suite. Key capabilities include:

Real-time sales tax calculation on every transaction

Automated return preparation and filing

Exemption certificate management

Audit-ready transaction records

AI-powered onboarding and compliance guidance through Avi, Avalara's AI tax and compliance agent

Avalara also serves as an official Certified Service Provider in the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) program, enabling eligible businesses to receive sales tax calculation, filing, and audit support in participating states at no cost. Avalara acts as the audit liaison throughout the process, helping reduce administrative burden while improving compliance.

Together, these capabilities help QuickBooks businesses reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and spend more time focused on growth. Learn more about the Avalara integration for QuickBooks and explore a self-guided demo at avalara.com/quickbooks.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.