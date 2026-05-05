Avalara CRUSH Returns as Agentic AI Reshapes Tax and Compliance

CRUSH 2026 is the industry's premier tax and compliance conference igniting Fort Lauderdale in September, helping businesses turn agentic AI into a competitive advantage

DURHAM, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced that Avalara CRUSH 2026 will take place September 22–24 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. CRUSH is Avalara's premier event for customers and partners.

Registration is now open at events.avalara.com.

Avalara CRUSH 2026

CRUSH 2026 arrives at a moment of accelerating tax complexity, continuous real-time compliance, and AI-driven transformation. Attendees will gain the tools to manage that complexity at scale while turning agentic tax and compliance into a durable competitive advantage.

"We're at an inflection point where AI is evolving beyond a tool into an active participant in how tax and compliance get executed," said Danny Fields, Chief Technology and Customer Operations Officer at Avalara. "At CRUSH 2026, we're bringing together the best minds in finance, tax, and technology to share what's working, what's next, and how agentic AI is changing the game in real, practical ways."

What Attendees Can Expect

Join finance, tax, and technology leaders at Avalara CRUSH 2026 to discover how agentic AI is transforming the full compliance lifecycle. Attendees will:

Walk away with fresh ideas for unlocking new revenue opportunities

Get face time with the leaders, innovators, and peers navigating today's tax complexities and shaping the future of compliance

Learn how to turn agentic tax and compliance into a true competitive advantage

CRUSH 2026 will also showcase how Avi, Avalara's AI tax and compliance agent, is redefining the customer experience. By delivering intelligent, always-on guidance, Avi helps customers anticipate compliance needs, surface risks earlier, and act faster, shifting compliance from a reactive burden to an intuitive, proactive part of doing business.

The Super Saver rate of $699 is available through May 15, 2026. To register and learn more, visit events.avalara.com.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.