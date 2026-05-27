Avalara Earns 30th Consecutive G2 Leader Recognition for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance

Avalara received the highest satisfaction and largest market presence scores among all vendors evaluated in the category

DURHAM, N.C., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced it has been named a Leader in G2's Summer 2026 Grid® Report for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance. The recognition marks Avalara's 30th consecutive Leader badge in the category, with Avalara earning Leader recognition in every report since the category was created.

In the summer report, Avalara received the highest satisfaction and largest market presence scores among all vendors evaluated in the Sales Tax and VAT Compliance category. Avalara was also recognized in the Cross-Border E-Commerce, SAP Store, and Corporate Tax categories.

"Earning this recognition for the 30th consecutive time is especially meaningful because it is driven entirely by customer feedback," said Danny Fields, Chief Technology and Customer Operations Officer at Avalara. "Our focus has always been helping customers simplify tax and compliance, and scale globally with confidence. We're proud to see that commitment reflected in the experiences customers continue to share through G2."

The report highlighted strong customer sentiment around Avalara's ease of use, implementation experience, and ability to simplify complex tax and compliance processes. Customers cited Avalara's automation capabilities, broad integration ecosystem, and support for scaling global operations as key differentiators.

G2's quarterly reports rank products based on authentic customer reviews and market presence data, helping software buyers identify the highest-performing solutions across categories. Products recognized as Leaders are highly rated by users and demonstrate substantial market presence. View the Summer 2026 report here.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.