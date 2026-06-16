Avalara Honored with Chargebee's 2026 Bee-yond Innovation Partner Award

Recognition highlights Avalara's innovation in embedding tax and compliance into modern revenue infrastructure

DURHAM, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced it has been named the recipient of the Bee-yond Innovation Partner Award, presented at Chargebee's annual Beelieve '26 conference.

Chargebee's Beelievers Awards recognize the leaders and organizations redefining how monetization works, from AI-native infrastructure providers to global SaaS businesses building the systems that make modern growth possible.

Avalara was selected for its work as a Chargebee ecosystem partner, helping businesses embed tax and compliance directly into their billing operations. As recurring revenue companies scale across geographies, introduce new pricing models, and navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments, Avalara enables those businesses to absorb that complexity without slowing down growth.

"Our partnership with Chargebee is built on a shared belief that tax and compliance should be embedded into the monetization system from the beginning," said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. "We're honored to be recognized by Chargebee as the Bee-yond Innovation Partner. Together, we're helping companies move into new markets and adopt new pricing models with confidence, without tax and compliance becoming a constraint on their growth."

Avalara was also recognized for its ability to help companies avoid the costly re-architecture that typically occurs when tax and compliance requirements surface late in a company's growth journey. As organizations expand across jurisdictions and implement sophisticated pricing strategies, Avalara's integration with Chargebee helps ensure tax and compliance is built into the flow of business operations, enabling companies to scale efficiently while maintaining confidence in their tax obligations. Learn more about the Avalara and Chargebee partnership.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.