Avalara Named a 2026 TrustRadius Top Rated Award Winner for Tax Compliance

Recognition reflects Avalara's strong satisfaction ratings from nearly 1,000 verified product reviews

DURHAM, N.C., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance, today announced that it has received a 2026 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius, an HG Insights company. With a trScore of 8.5 out of 10, Avalara has been recognized as a leading solution in the Tax Compliance software category.

The TrustRadius Top Rated Awards are based entirely on verified customer feedback and satisfaction ratings, reflecting the experiences of professionals who use the products every day. Unlike awards influenced by analyst evaluations or paid placements, Top Rated Awards recognize vendors that consistently earn strong customer sentiment and engagement.

Avalara's recognition reflects customer feedback highlighting the platform's ability to help businesses grow by automating tax compliance processes, reducing manual work, and staying current with constantly changing tax regulations. Reviewers frequently cite Avalara's ease of use, breadth of integrations, and ability to support compliance requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

Verified reviews from TrustRadius include:

"The automation of determining the correct tax rate based on jurisdiction and product has allowed our company to grow while focusing on critical business issues versus tedious sales tax compliance issues. Avalara is a must for growing and expanding companies." - Controller

"As the company grows into new markets or adds product lines, Avalara automatically adapts to the new tax obligations without requiring us to hire a dedicated fleet of tax accountants." - Manager in Finance and Accounting

"Avalara is a great addition to an organization if you are spending more than an hour calculating monthly sales and use tax submissions. They accurately pull your data and have found areas of issue that we didn't know existed, saving us money in the long run instead of discovering it in an audit." - Staff Accountant

"As tax compliance grows more complex for businesses operating across states, countries, and channels, customer trust is one of the most important measures of our success," said Danny Fields, Chief Technology and Customer Operations Officer at Avalara. "This recognition from TrustRadius is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the customers who rely on Avalara every day to help automate compliance, reduce risk, and focus on growing their businesses."

The 2026 TrustRadius Top Rated Award adds to a growing list of industry recognitions that reflect Avalara's continued focus on customer success, product innovation, and delivering measurable value for businesses managing increasingly complex tax obligations. To read customer reviews and learn more about Avalara's TrustRadius recognition, visit www.trustradius.com/products/avalara/reviews.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance. For more than two decades, Avalara has built one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, processing more than 54 billion transactions annually and supporting millions of businesses worldwide. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.