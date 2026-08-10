AVANTIK NAMES JEFFREY WALDMAN CEO

Diagnostic lab solutions provider appoints longtime healthcare leader to advance expansion

PINE BROOK, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantik announced today that its board of directors has appointed Jeffrey Waldman as chief executive officer. He succeeds Mark Zacur, who is retiring after leading Avantik's expansion into a national provider of equipment, consumables and service solutions for diagnostic laboratories. Mr. Waldman will spearhead the next phase of Avantik's growth.

Jeff's exceptional healthcare experience and customer-first mindset align directly with who Avantik is. Post this Jeff Waldman is appointed new chief commercial officer at Avantik, a diagnostic lab solutions provider.

Mr. Waldman brings to Avantik more than two decades of healthcare leadership experience and a strong track record of building high-performing businesses. During a 19-year career at Henry Schein, he spearheaded strategic, operational and commercial initiatives across key businesses. As president of Henry Schein's global orthopedic business, he introduced product and customer strategies that produced strong performance. Most recently, Mr. Waldman served as chairman and chief executive officer of National HME, transforming it into one of the leading national providers of hospice equipment services and technology solutions.

"Jeff stood out to us as the ideal leader to build on Avantik's strong foundation and advance our momentum. His exceptional healthcare experience and customer-first mindset align directly with who Avantik is and where we are headed," said Scott Garrett, chairman, Avantik.

He added: "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Mark for his leadership. Mark's commitment to a thoughtful, well-planned leadership transition reflects the same care he has brought to every part of our business and strongly positions Jeff and our team for our next chapter of growth and expansion."

Under Mr. Zacur's leadership, Avantik has more than doubled its national service footprint, completed several acquisitions to expand its geographic reach and broaden its portfolio of equipment, consumables and service solutions. Working with Avantik's board, he supported a comprehensive search for the company's next leader and will continue as an advisor through year-end to help ensure a seamless transition.

"It has been a privilege to lead Avantik alongside a team I deeply respect. This is the right time to transition to a new CEO who can lead the company's next phase of growth, and I could not be more confident in Jeff as that leader. His experience, values and vision are an outstanding fit for Avantik and the customers we serve," said Mark Zacur, retiring CEO, Avantik.

"I'm honored to join Avantik, which has built a differentiated, one-solution approach that customers rely on every day. I look forward to working with the Avantik team to deepen those customer relationships and strengthen the solutions customers count on, so they can focus on caring for the patients who count on them," said Jeffrey Waldman, incoming CEO, Avantik.

About Avantik

Founded in 1971, Avantik is a provider of product and service solutions to anatomic pathology, histology and dermatology laboratories. The company offers a vast inventory of high-quality consumables and equipment along with a national network of field service engineers to support diagnostic labs with maintaining their critical operations. Avantik's rapid response time and extensive product portfolio have been instrumental in achieving high customer satisfaction. In 2023, Avantik partnered with Water Street Healthcare Partners to build on its legacy of serving as a trusted partner to diagnostic laboratories. To learn more about Avantik, visit www.avantik.com.

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Cynthia Lanzendoen

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SOURCE Avantik