AVAV SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds AeroVironment (AVAV) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on July 27, 2026

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As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) AeroVironment understated the likelihood that it would imminently face competition from other vendors for the work it performed in connection with the SCAR program and the U.S. Space Force's ongoing efforts to modernize the SCN; (2) accordingly, Defendants overstated AeroVironment's business and financial prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding AeroVironment's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the AeroVironment class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/AVAV or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the AeroVironment Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the AeroVironment securities fraud lawsuit about?

The AeroVironment securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by concealing that the Company faced imminent competition for its SCAR program contracts and overstating its business and financial prospects. As the truth emerged through a series of disclosures — including a U.S. government stop work order on January 20, 2026, a Space Force announcement that it was reopening the SCAR program on March 2, 2026, and AeroVironment's disclosure of a $151.3 million goodwill impairment and contract termination on March 10, 2026 — AVAV's stock price dropped sharply, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired AeroVironment (AVAV) stock between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the AeroVironment securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former AeroVironment employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff in the AeroVironment class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any AeroVironment investor who purchased AVAV stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is July 27, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased AeroVironment stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased AeroVironment (AVAV) stock between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the AeroVironment securities class action is July 27, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/AVAV for more information.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased AeroVironment securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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