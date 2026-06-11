AVAV Shareholder Alert: AeroVironment, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on AeroVironment's Reliance on a Single-Vendor Bespoke Contract That Allegedly Left Investors Exposed When the Space Force Shifted to Multi-Vendor Commercial Solutions

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased AVAV securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

AeroVironment's space division revenue depended on a single customer contract worth $1.7 billion to deliver bespoke BADGER phased array antenna systems under the SCAR program. When the U.S. Space Force terminated that contract for convenience and shifted toward a multi-vendor, commercial off-the-shelf acquisition strategy, AeroVironment recorded a $151.3 million goodwill impairment and a $179.0 million operating loss in a single quarter. Investors have until July 27, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How a Bespoke, Single-Customer Model Allegedly Created Concentrated Risk

A defense contractor building a custom product to one customer's specifications faces a fundamentally different risk profile than a company selling standardized equipment to multiple buyers. The complaint contends that AeroVironment's BADGER system was designed specifically for the Space Force's SCAR program, creating a dependency that management allegedly failed to disclose. The U.S. Government Accountability Office had described the Satellite Control Network as "aging and difficult to maintain" as early as April 2023, yet the lawsuit asserts that defendants characterized the arrangement as stable and poised for growth rather than acknowledging the customer's evolving procurement philosophy.

Alleged Vendor Concentration Impact by the Numbers

Approximately $1.5 billion of AeroVironment's $3 billion unfunded backlog was tied to a single program, SCAR, representing roughly 50% concentration risk in one contract

The BADGER system was a bespoke product built to Space Force specifications, not a commercial off-the-shelf solution adaptable to other customers

The stop work order triggered a reevaluation that reduced the acquired space business value by approximately 17% from its acquisition date valuation

AeroVironment's Q3 FY2026 operating loss ballooned from $3.1 million the prior year to $179.0 million, driven almost entirely by the SCAR-related impairment

Revenue guidance was lowered from $1.95-$2.0 billion to $1.85-$1.95 billion after the contract disruption

The BlueHalo acquisition, completed at a $4.1 billion enterprise value, was premised in part on the SCAR contract's continued execution

Acquisition Strategy and the Alleged SCAR Dependency

The filing states that AeroVironment completed its acquisition of BlueHalo for approximately $4.1 billion in enterprise value on May 1, 2025. BlueHalo had originally won the $1.4 billion SCAR contract, later increased to $1.7 billion. The lawsuit chronicles how this acquisition effectively doubled down on a single-vendor relationship with the Space Force. When the customer pivoted toward diversifying suppliers and pursuing commercial solutions, the complaint alleges that the concentrated operational model unraveled, taking $151.3 million in goodwill with it.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the sustainability of a revenue model dependent on a single bespoke government contract," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by July 27, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVAV Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the AVAV investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased AVAV stock or securities between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: When did AeroVironment allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from June 25, 2025 to March 10, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures beginning January 20, 2026 that caused significant stock declines totaling approximately 47%.

Q: What do AVAV investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my AVAV shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com