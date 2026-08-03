Aventiv Appoints Brian Evans as CEO and Kevin Elder as President Building on Growth, Innovation, and Industry Leadership

Company builds on strong momentum, a strengthened financial foundation, and continued investment in modernizing correctional operations

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aventiv and its family of brands, including Securus Technologies®, Securus Monitoring®, and JPay®, announced the appointment of Brian Evans as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Kevin Elder as President, positioning the company for its next phase of growth, with continued focus on customer partnerships, operational excellence, and industry leadership. The appointments support Aventiv's long-term strategy to expand innovation, strengthen execution, and deliver value for customers, stakeholders, and the communities it serves.

Evans assumes the CEO role following the completion of Aventiv's ownership transition and the formation of the Board of Directors. He brings experience across corrections, public safety, finance, and operations, with a track record of leading growth, strengthening organizations, and delivering results in complex environments.

"Aventiv enters its next chapter with a clear strategy, a strengthened financial foundation, and a steadfast commitment to the customers and consumers we serve, positioning the company to invest, innovate, and capitalize on significant growth opportunities," said Jorge Dominicis, Chair of the Board of Directors. "Brian and Kevin's complementary strengths create a powerful leadership partnership, bringing together the financial discipline, operational expertise, industry knowledge, and customer focus needed to accelerate execution and build on our momentum. Together, they are well-suited to advance the modernization of corrections, strengthen our market leadership, and deliver long-term value for our customers and stakeholders."

"What drew me to Aventiv was its unique combination of trusted customer relationships, differentiated technology, and purpose-built operational infrastructure that agencies depend on every day," said Evans. "Few companies have the scale, capabilities, and reach to support correctional operations nationwide, from communications and connectivity to payments and digital services. Together, we will build on that leadership position through disciplined execution, targeted investment, and an unwavering commitment to delivering value for our customers and stakeholders."

As President, Elder will continue playing a central role in the company's leadership, working closely with Evans to advance strategic priorities, strengthen customer partnerships, and drive execution across the enterprise.

"Agencies today face challenges unlike anything we've seen before, driven by growing demands for modernization while balancing workforce shortages and budget," said Elder. "For decades, Aventiv has invested in technology, infrastructure, and partnerships that help agencies adapt and succeed. From EVOTAB and OMNILens to the communications, connectivity, and digital services that power correctional operations every day, our portfolio provides the scale and operational infrastructure agencies depend on. That combination of innovation, execution, and trusted partnership is why customers continue to choose Aventiv, and why we remain committed to advancing the modernization of corrections."

For more than 30 years, Aventiv has partnered with correctional and law enforcement agencies to support safe, secure, and efficient facility operations. Today, the company provides communications, connectivity, payments, technology, and reentry solutions that help agencies modernize operations, strengthen security, and improve outcomes for the individuals and communities they serve.

About Aventiv Technologies

Aventiv Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a leading provider of innovative, secure technology solutions that transform connectivity for correctional facilities, law enforcement agencies, incarcerated individuals, and their loved ones. Through its trusted brands, Securus Technologies, Securus Monitoring, and JPay, Aventiv serves over 1,800 agencies nationwide, delivering over 80 cost-effective, safety-enhancing products that drive operational efficiency and create meaningful connections that strengthen community outcomes. Learn more at www.Aventiv.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE Aventiv Technologies