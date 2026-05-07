Aviation Capital Group to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 15, 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, expects to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Friday, May 15, 2026.

ACG's financial statements and investor presentation for the first quarter 2026 will be posted on its website at https://www.aviationcapitalgroup.com/investors/.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2025, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. ACG was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group