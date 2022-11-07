Avocado Market to record USD 4.8 Bn incremental growth; Driven by health benefits of avocados -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Avocado Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will witness an incremental growth of USD 4.8 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Buy Report Here

Market Driver

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Avocado Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the health benefits of avocados. Avocados are a good source of vitamins C, E, K, and B-6, and they are rich in nutrients, riboflavin, niacin, folate, pantothenic acid, magnesium, potassium, lutein, and omega-3 fatty acids. They contain a natural plant sterol called beta-sitosterol, which helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels and improve heart health. Avocados help in improving the health of the eyes, as they contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which provide antioxidant protection to the eyes. Avocados also have high fiber content, which helps to improve digestion. Many such health benefits associated with the consumption of avocados are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Get detailed insights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global avocado market. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global avocado market is fragmented, with the presence of various regional and global vendors. Vendors compete on price points and product quality. Intense competition and declining profit margins are some significant risk factors for market vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions. The key players in the market are focusing on various inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisition and product launches, to expand product portfolios and gain major market shares and revenue. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Aguacates Selecionales JBR SA de C.V.

Brooks Tropicals LLC

Calavo Growers Inc.

Costa Group Holdings Ltd.

Del Monte Food Inc.

Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc.

Fresca Group Ltd.

Greenyard NV

Henry Avocado Corp.

Index Fresh Inc.

McDaniel Fruit Co.

Melissas World Variety Produce Inc.

Natures Touch Frozen Foods Inc.

Propal

Rincon Farms Produce

Salud Foodgroup Europe BV

Tesco Plc

The Jupiter Group

West Pak Avocado Inc.

Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Avocado Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Conventional - size and forecast 2021-2026

Organic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Avocado Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market is analyzed across conventional and organic segments. The avocado market growth will be significant in the conventional segment during the forecast period. Conventional avocados are used to produce avocado oil, guacamole, and salads. The demand for conventional avocados is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to awareness among people about the health benefits of avocados, as they are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Also, the launch of new products based on avocados will help in the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The yams market share is expected to increase by USD 47.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. The health benefits associated with yams is notably driving the yams market growth, although factors such as the fluctuating price of yams may impede the market growth.

The ginger market is projected to grow by USD 3.4 billion with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The perceived health benefits associated with ginger oil are notably driving the ginger market growth, although factors such as unhealthy price competition may impede the market growth.

Avocado Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis North America, South America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and Europe Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries Mexico, US, Indonesia, Chile, Colombia, and Peru Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aguacates Selecionales JBR SA de C.V., Brooks Tropicals LLC, Calavo Growers Inc., Costa Group Holdings Ltd., Del Monte Food Inc., Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., Fresca Group Ltd., Greenyard NV, Henry Avocado Corp., Index Fresh Inc., McDaniel Fruit Co., Melissas World Variety Produce Inc., Natures Touch Frozen Foods Inc., Propal, Rincon Farms Produce, Salud Foodgroup Europe BV, Tesco Plc, The Jupiter Group, West Pak Avocado Inc., and Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Chile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Chile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Colombia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Peru - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Peru - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Costa Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Costa Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Costa Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Costa Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Costa Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Del Monte Food Inc.

Exhibit 97: Del Monte Food Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Del Monte Food Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Del Monte Food Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Del Monte Food Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Del Monte Food Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc.

Exhibit 102: Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Henry Avocado Corp.

Exhibit 105: Henry Avocado Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Henry Avocado Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Henry Avocado Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Index Fresh Inc.

Exhibit 108: Index Fresh Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Index Fresh Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Index Fresh Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 McDaniel Fruit Co.

Exhibit 111: McDaniel Fruit Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: McDaniel Fruit Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: McDaniel Fruit Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Melissas World Variety Produce Inc.

Exhibit 114: Melissas World Variety Produce Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Melissas World Variety Produce Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Melissas World Variety Produce Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Natures Touch Frozen Foods Inc.

Exhibit 117: Natures Touch Frozen Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Natures Touch Frozen Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Natures Touch Frozen Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 West Pak Avocado Inc.

Exhibit 120: West Pak Avocado Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: West Pak Avocado Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: West Pak Avocado Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Westfalia Fruit Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio