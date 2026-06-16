Avochato Brings HIPAA-Compliant AI Texting to Healthcare

Healthcare organizations can now deploy AI agents on a messaging platform independently certified for security and privacy every year since 2019

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avochato, the AI-powered business messaging platform, today announced HIPAA-compliant AI texting for the healthcare industry, alongside the completion of its seventh consecutive year of SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance certifications by Linford & Company, LLP.

Healthcare teams have been quick to adopt texting because patients read and answer texts far faster than phone calls or emails. But most AI messaging tools were not built to handle protected health information. Avochato closes that gap: hospitals, clinics, healthcare staffing agencies, and home-care providers can now use real-time AI agents, AI-suggested replies, and conversation insights across SMS, RCS, voice, and live chat, all within a platform independently audited for security and privacy seven years running.

"AI is transforming how healthcare organizations communicate, and in this industry trust is the foundation," said Alex De Simone, Co-founder and CEO of Avochato. "By building on Anthropic's models with zero data retention, and pairing that with seven consecutive years of SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance, Avochato customers don't have to choose between moving fast with AI and protecting sensitive data. They can do both."

AI Built for Regulated Conversations

With Avochato, healthcare teams can:

Fill shifts and confirm appointments faster with automated, personalized outreach at scale, plus AI-suggested responses that keep reply times low

Deploy AI agents that answer common patient and staff questions instantly and hand off seamlessly to a human when a conversation needs one

Train AI agents on their own content, from intake FAQs to scheduling policies, using custom knowledge bases

Keep every conversation visible in a shared, auditable team inbox, so no patient message or shift request slips through the cracks

Track sentiment in real time, with AI-generated ratings, conversation summaries, and suggested next actions for every conversation

"We fill shifts in minutes that used to take hours of phone calls," said the director of operations at a national healthcare staffing agency with more than 10,000 active clinicians.

Powered by Anthropic's Claude, with Zero Data Retention

Avochato's HIPAA-compliant AI capabilities run on Claude, Anthropic's family of frontier AI models known for safety and reliability in enterprise settings. For healthcare customers, Avochato runs Claude under a zero-data-retention configuration, meaning protected health information processed by the AI is never stored or used for model training. The result is AI that meets the standard healthcare compliance teams actually require, not just the standard the industry markets.

Avochato signs Business Associate Agreements with healthcare customers that choose the HIPAA plan. Healthcare organizations can learn more and start a free trial at www.avochato.com/signup.

Security That's Verified

Avochato's seventh consecutive SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA certifications reflect safeguards built into every layer of the platform:

Encryption of all data in transit and at rest

Single Sign On with Okta, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and Google

Multi-factor authentication restricts access to verified users

Role-based access controls so administrators can define exactly who sees what

Content obfuscation for sensitive information, including media attachments

About Avochato

Avochato helps teams manage calls, texts, and chats in one secure inbox. Trusted by thousands of businesses across healthcare, professional services, logistics, and more than a dozen other industries, Avochato supports two-way communication through SMS, MMS, RCS, phone calls, and live chat, with integrations for Okta, Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and more. Learn more at www.avochato.com.

SOURCE Avochato