Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course (March 1, 2023)

Feb 07, 2023, 05:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The programme includes practical exercises using draft agreements to exemplify the points discussed and help embed learning.
Key topics to be covered at this seminar:
- Pitfalls and ambiguities to avoid
- Project management
- Achieving precision regarding IP definitions, ownership and use
- Project and relationship management
- The academia-industry dichotomy
Why you should attend
Attend this comprehensive one-day seminar to:
- Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements
- Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
- Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements
- Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role
- Compare experiences with delegates from across Europe
Who Should Attend:
- Patent attorneys
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Contracts managers
- Technology transfer managers
- Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Setting the scene - licences in the morning, R&D collaborations in the afternoon.
- Each session will be based on a real contract, covering what the parties wanted out of the arrangement, why key clauses were in there and the problems they encountered, legal, technical and relationship-wise, when implementing the contract.
- Lessons learned by the parties and their advisors from each scenario.
Module 1: Patent/know-how licences
Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity
- Regarding:
- Territory
- Field
- Exclusivity
Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'
- The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties
- Scope of licence and non-competition provisions
- Liability and dispute resolution
Module 2: R&D collaborations
Key clauses in the contract
- Each party's aims
- Allocation of responsibility
- Background IP applied
- Plans for Foreground IP
Problems encountered
- Role of the grantor
- Project coordination
- Letting problems fester
- Diverging agendas
- The solution
Speakers
Simon Portman
Commercial Contract Lawyer
Marks & Clerk
Simon Portman, Managing Associate at Marks & Clerk, specialises as a commercial contract lawyer for technology companies. He works for clients in the electronics, bioscience, defence, software, nanotech and creative industries, advising companies ranging from small start-ups to big multinationals as well as individuals, public bodies and charities.
He advises on a wide range of contracts, including licenses, R&D collaborations, manufacturing agreements and procurement documentation. On the regulatory front he has advised on compliance with clinical trials legislation and novel food applications, as well as freedom of information and data protection issues.
