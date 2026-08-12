A&W® Calls on Chicken Sandwich Fans to Declare Their Allegiance to Its First-Ever Chicken Sandwich, Years in the Making

The Iconic American QSR Chain is Recruiting Chicken Sandwich Loyalists With a BOGO Deal on Its Crispy, Deluxe and Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven years after a viral debate reshaped the conversation around chicken sandwiches, A&W Restaurants is inviting fans to officially declare their allegiance with the launch of its long-awaited, new Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

Juicy and hand-breaded, A&W's Crispy Chicken Sandwich is also available in Deluxe, featuring lettuce and tomato and, for a limited time, Nashville Hot. After years spent perfecting the recipe, A&W is confident its newest menu offering is the best chicken sandwich around.

A&W Restaurants introduces its first-ever Crispy Chicken Sandwich, featuring a hand-breaded, crispy chicken filet served with pickles, lettuce, and creamy mayo on a toasted bun. The new sandwich is available in Crispy, Deluxe, and limited-time Nashville Hot varieties at participating A&W locations nationwide. A&W Restaurants invites fans to declare their chicken sandwich allegiance with a buy one, get one free offer on its new Crispy Chicken Sandwiches from August 17-23 at participating locations. A&W's first-ever chicken sandwich lineup is ready to enter the conversation.

Now, the iconic American restaurant chain is inviting devoted chicken sandwich loyalists to put that claim to the test and declare their allegiance. From August 17 through August 23, at participating locations, guests are invited to try A&W's Crispy, Deluxe or Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich with a buy one, get one free offer, upon request, and decide which earns their allegiance.

"For the last seven years, chicken sandwich fans have been picking sides, and we've been behind-the-scenes perfecting our Crispy Chicken Sandwich recipe," said Betsy Schmandt, CEO and President of A&W Restaurants. "We know chicken sandwich loyalties run deep, but we believe one bite will win fans over. It's that good. We're confident that once you try it, you'll want to declare your loyalty to A&W."

A&W's new chicken sandwich lineup arrives seven years after the now infamous "you good?" tweet sparked a feeding frenzy in fast-food drive-thrus across the country and redefined how Americans talk about chicken sandwiches.

The fun doesn't end with the first bite. A&W is inviting fans to make it official at AWAllegiance.com, where they can share an official loyalty pledge to A&W's new chicken sandwich lineup for a chance to have their Instagram handles proudly inducted into the A&W Hall of Heroes digital display wall for all to see.

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About A&W Restaurants

Founded in 1919, A&W is America's oldest franchised restaurant chain and one of the world's most beloved quick-service brands. A&W is known for its high-quality All American Food® favorites and signature Root Beer, which is made fresh in each restaurant with real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries, then served in a frosty glass mug. The brand has more than 900 locations across 35 U.S. states and Asia, including more than 600 single-brand restaurants and 230 locations co-branded with KFC or Long John Silver's. For more information about A&W Restaurants, visit awrestaurants.com. To explore franchise opportunities, visit awfranchising.com.

SOURCE A&W