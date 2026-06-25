Awani Capital Management Announces the Recapitalization of Two Residential Roofing Companies to Form a Leading Retail-Focused Platform

WASHINGTON, DC, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Awani Capital Management, LP ("Awani"), a middle-market private equity firm focused on essential business and industrial services, announced today the recapitalization of NewHaus Construction, Inc. ("NewHaus") and Universal Roofing & Construction, LLC ("Universal") (collectively, the "Company"), in partnership with management. The transaction creates a leading retail-focused residential roofing platform providing essential repair and replacement ("R&R") services throughout California and Texas. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Los Angeles County, the Company differentiates itself through a premium, white-glove service model centered on quality, standardized installation practices, and multi-regional coverage. The Company's revenue base is 100% retail, cash-pay focused, with no insurance exposure. Approximately 90% of revenue is generated from roofing services, with the remaining 10% derived from ancillary services, including insulation, gutters, windows, siding, solar, and other related exterior home services.

"The Company operates in a highly attractive segment of the roofing sector," said Nigel Howard, Partner at Awani. Post this

"The NewHaus and Universal teams share a common belief in providing homeowners with a superior re-roofing experience through premium service, standardized installation practices, and the use of high-quality materials," said Art Simonian of NewHaus. "We are excited to partner with Awani as we continue building upon our strong foundation and expand into new markets," said Mike Gabikyan of NewHaus. "Awani shares our commitment to customer service, operational excellence, and supporting our employees, and we believe this partnership positions the Company for continued long-term success," said Armen Ter-Petrosyan of Universal.

"The residential roofing sector benefits from the long-term secular demand driver of aging U.S. housing stock," said Daphne Dufresne, Founder and Managing Partner at Awani, who will join the Board of Directors. "With Awani's support, the Company is well-positioned to accelerate its long-term growth while positively impacting our customers, partners, and the communities it serves."

"The Company operates in a highly attractive segment of the roofing sector, delivering critical R&R services to homeowners," said Nigel Howard, Partner at Awani, who will become Chairman of the Board. "We look forward to working alongside the founders and management team in its next phase of growth to build a leading national retail-focused residential roofing platform."

Awani is actively seeking to partner with additional residential roofing businesses focused on the retail cash-pay market. If you are seeking a strategic partner to support future growth, please contact Awani directly.

About NewHaus Construction, Inc. ("NewHaus"): Headquartered in Burbank, CA, NewHaus is a residential roofing provider focused on essential repair & replacement services across Los Angeles, the Bay Area, San Diego, Dallas, and Houston. For more information, please visit newhausroofing.com.

About Universal Roofing & Construction, LLC ("Universal"): Headquartered in Glendale, CA, Universal is a residential roofing provider focused on essential repair & replacement services across Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego. For more information, please visit universalbuildersco.com.

About Awani Capital Management, LP ("Awani"): Headquartered in the DC area, Awani is a private equity firm focused on control investments in leading North American middle-market companies providing essential business and industrial services. Awani partners with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance operations, and build enduring businesses through a disciplined, collaborative approach grounded in operational excellence and long-term value creation. For more information, please visit awanicapital.com.

For Intermediary Inquiries:

Nigel Howard

Partner

Awani Capital Management, LP

(202) 856-3345

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:

Renae Griffin

Partner, Head of Investor Relations

Awani Capital Management, LP

(202) 856-3351

[email protected]

SOURCE Awani Capital