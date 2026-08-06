Award-Winning and Aisle-Ready: Bliss Baby Brings Spa-Level Care to Walmart Nationwide

The gentle, fragrance-free baby skincare line born from Bliss — the spa brand that taught a generation self-care — debuts three essentials for sensitive skin at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com, led by the Glow Up Soothing Baby Oil, named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliss Baby, the fragrance-free children's skincare line born from the Bliss spa brand, is now available in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com — bringing three gentle essentials, formulated with plant-powered ingredients for sensitive skin, to the aisle where millions of American families shop. The debut arrives with an endorsement to match: the Glow Up Soothing Baby Oil has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards.

In 1996, Bliss opened its first spa and went on to teach a generation of women what self-care was — the first facial, the spa day, the blue bottles on the bathroom shelf. That generation is raising babies now. With Bliss Baby, the spa-level care they grew up on is finally made for the newest member of the family, with bath time reimagined as a baby's very first spa ritual.

Bliss Baby was built around a promise: baby's very first skincare products should be held to spa standards, not baby-soap standards. Every formula in the line is fragrance-free, dermatologist tested, and developed specifically for sensitive skin — vegan, cruelty-free, and made in the USA. Just as important is what's left out: no fragrance, no parabens, no phthalates, and no SLS/SLES. Instead, every formula is built with plant-powered ingredients like avocado and jojoba oils, shea and cocoa butter, calendula and cucumber extracts, and coconut and sunflower oils. Every ingredient is listed on every label and at helloblissbaby.com.

The formulas also carry independent scoring to back them up. On Yuka, the ingredient-scanning app shoppers use to grade personal care products, all three Walmart launches land in the app's top "Excellent" tier: the Glow Up Soothing Baby Oil and Cuddly Cloud Baby Lotion each earn a perfect 100/100, with the Head to Toe Shampoo + Body Wash close behind at 93/100.

The Bliss Baby lineup now available in-store and online at Walmart includes:

Glow Up Soothing Baby Oil (4 fl oz) —Named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards and a perfect 100/100 on Yuka. A fragrance-free, lightweight, non-greasy oil blending organic avocado oil with jojoba, grapeseed, sunflower, and coconut oils to nourish and soften delicate skin. Made for the wind-down: the last step after the bath, and the perfect beginning of the bedtime routine.





—Named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Parenting Awards and a perfect 100/100 on Yuka. A fragrance-free, lightweight, non-greasy oil blending organic avocado oil with jojoba, grapeseed, sunflower, and coconut oils to nourish and soften delicate skin. Made for the wind-down: the last step after the bath, and the perfect beginning of the bedtime routine. Head to Toe Shampoo + Body Wash (10 fl oz) — rated Excellent on Yuka at 93/100, this 2-in-1 gently cleanses hair and body in one step. Formulated without fragrance or essential oils, with gentle coconut-based cleansers plus shea butter, cucumber, and calendula extracts, it leaves skin and hair soft rather than stripped. Dermatologist tested and pediatrician approved — and gentle enough that older kids and adults with sensitive skin keep reaching for it.





— rated Excellent on Yuka at 93/100, this 2-in-1 gently cleanses hair and body in one step. Formulated without fragrance or essential oils, with gentle coconut-based cleansers plus shea butter, cucumber, and calendula extracts, it leaves skin and hair soft rather than stripped. Dermatologist tested and pediatrician approved — and gentle enough that older kids and adults with sensitive skin keep reaching for it. Cuddly Cloud Baby Lotion (8 fl oz) — a perfect 100/100 on Yuka. A fragrance-free everyday moisturizer made with shea butter, cocoa butter, and sunflower and coconut oils — alongside skincare-grade ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid — for long-lasting hydration that stays lightweight and non-greasy. Dermatologist tested and made for daily use, head to toe.

Beyond the in-store Walmart line, the full Bliss Baby range covers nighttime routines, daytime needs, and all the moments in between. Happy Cheeks Sprayable Diaper Rash Cream is a touch-free, fragrance-free spray with non-nano mineral zinc oxide that creates a protective barrier at every change — made with shea butter, aloe vera, and olive oil to help seal out wetness and soothe chafed, red skin. The New Kid on the Block mineral sun care collection (an SPF 50 Sunstick, SPF 50 Lotion, and SPF 30 Lotion) uses 100% mineral non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Formulated with shea butter, coconut oil, and other plant-powered ingredients, the sunscreens are water resistant up to 80 minutes and compliant with Hawaii Act 104 reef standards. They're also lightweight, non-sticky, and fast-absorbing for kids and adults alike.

Every Bliss Baby formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA with US and globally sourced ingredients.

The Glow Up Soothing Baby Oil, Head to Toe Shampoo + Body Wash, and Cuddly Cloud Baby Lotion are available now in Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com. The full Bliss Baby line is available at helloblissbaby.com.

About Bliss Baby

Bliss Baby brings the spa heritage of Bliss — founded 1996 — to baby skincare: dermatologist-tested, vegan, cruelty-free formulas for sensitive skin, built with plant-powered ingredients and completely fragrance-free. Every formula is made in the USA and developed without parabens, phthalates, or SLS/SLES. Bliss Baby is available at Walmart, Walmart.com, and helloblissbaby.com.

SOURCE Bliss Baby