Award-Winning Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs Expands Portfolio with New Guava Expression

Building on the success and industry recognition of its Passion Fruit, Mango, and Pineapple Fresh Fruit Liqueurs, including 98 points from Wine Enthusiast and six Double Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition since 2022, Chinola Guava brings a vibrant new dimension to the portfolio.

"Guava is at the center of what we believe is the next major flavor renaissance behind the bar, and in many ways it feels like we're returning to our roots with Passion Fruit," says CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Merinoff. "When we first launched Chinola, there was a real need to educate both consumers and bartenders on what fresh passion fruit actually was, how it was grown, and how it should taste in a cocktail, and we believe guava is now at a similar moment."

It's a gap Chinola, already recognized for bringing fresh, authentic tropical flavors to the category, is uniquely positioned to address.

"Most guava products on the market today rely on concentrates, purees, or artificial flavor profiles, so there has never really been a true benchmark for what fresh guava should taste like behind the bar," says Merinoff.

Chinola's fresh guava base is complemented by layers of tropical melon, ripe pear, and tangy strawberry, creating a bright, approachable profile defined by its juicy sweetness and natural sweet-tart balance, designed for both cocktails and easy sipping at a low 21% ABV. Naturally rosy-pink in hue with no added color, Chinola Guava adds a vibrant pop of color to cocktails while elevating presentation behind the bar.

Designed for versatility, the new liquid also shines across a wide range of serves including spritzes, margaritas, martinis, highballs, and tropical cocktails like a daiquiri, with possibilities that continue to evolve through bartender creativity.

Achieving that range of expression wasn't without its challenges.

"This became one of the most technically challenging products we've ever developed, requiring years of R&D in the Dominican Republic to preserve the natural aromatics, acidity, texture, and sweet-tart balance of real pink guava in a shelf-stable liqueur," says Merinoff. "We're excited to help introduce a more authentic expression of the fruit while celebrating the flavor, versatility, culture, and origins that make guava so special."

Like all Chinola expressions, the Guava liqueur is handcrafted from estate-grown fruit and blended with a neutral cane spirit - free from artificial colors and flavors, gluten-free, and vegan. Bottled at 21% ABV (42 proof).

Rooted in the Samaná Peninsula, Chinola's production is guided by environmentally conscious practices that support both land and community. From regenerative farming methods and biodiversity initiatives to an off-grid distillation process powered by bioenergy, the brand continues to invest in sustainable systems that enhance flavor while minimizing environmental impact. Its operations also contribute to local infrastructure and economic development across the region.

As Chinola continues to expand its portfolio, the brand is sourcing the highest quality fruit available from a variety of tropical growing regions, while keeping its rum and production centered in the Dominican Republic.

Chinola Guava Liqueur ($32.99, 750ml) is available for pre-order via ShopChinola.com, with a national retail rollout through summer and full U.S. distribution expected in the second half of 2026. For recipes, retailer locations, and more, visit Chinola.com.

About Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs

After discovering the magic of the sacred Dominican passion fruit, Chinola's journey began in 2014 with the creation of the world's first vine-to-bottle fresh fruit liqueur that's shelf stable. Chinola was born from a creative collaboration of hospitality experts, spirits industry professionals, and a multi-generational master blender. Locally referred to as chinola (chee-noh-lah), their dream was to create an old-world style liqueur that embodied the taste and aroma of fresh passion fruit. Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur has since become an award-winning addition to some of the world's best bars and a staple in home bars alike.

Chinola Passion Fruit, Mango, Pineapple, and Guava Liqueurs are natural, low-ABV liqueurs made from 100% fresh fruit and neutral cane spirit with no artificial additives. Crafted in the Dominican Republic, Chinola sources fruit from a variety of tropical growing regions with a commitment to authenticity, quality, and eco-conscious practices from farm to bottle.

Chinola Passion Fruit, Mango, and Pineapple are available globally across North America, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The brand is currently sold across 11 countries in the European Union, along with key international markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, Canada, Mexico, and six Caribbean islands. Chinola is distributed across 35+ countries in total.

Follow the journey by visiting the website and follow them on Facebook @ChinolaOfficialPage and @Chinola on Instagram.

SOURCE Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs