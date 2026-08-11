Award-Winning Coco Plum Island Resort Introduces Reimagined Dining and Relaxation Experience

New dining, bar, infinity pool and relaxation spaces bring even more ways to savor private island life in Belize.

COCO PLUM CAY RANGE, Belize, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Plum Island Resort, Belize's premier adults-only private island resort now in its twenty-sixth year, has unveiled the newly reimagined Coco Palms Restaurant & Bar and Serenity Bar & Pool, marking a major transformation of more than 6,000 square feet of central guest space. The project introduces updated dining, bar, infinity pool, and lounge areas designed to elevate the resort's award-winning guest experience while preserving the relaxed charm and authentic Belizean hospitality guests have come to know and love.

Coco Plum introduces reimagined dining, pool and relaxation spaces on its private island. Post this Coco Plum Island Adds New Island Hub Speed Speed

Building upon the intimate all inclusive experience that has made Coco Plum one of Belize's most celebrated private island destinations, the refreshed areas were designed with both first-time and returning guests in mind. The new gathering places preserve the familiar sense of community that Coco Plum is known for while creating more ways to dine, enjoy handcrafted cocktails, take in Caribbean sunsets, and unwind in quiet island surroundings. Couples planning a Belize getaway can experience the updates as part of the resort's all inclusive vacation packages. To learn more or book a stay, visit www.cocoplumcay.com.

Coco Plum Island Resort in Belize has earned Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards for 15 consecutive years, including being ranked among the Top 10 All Inclusive Resorts in the World. The award-winning boutique resort has also been recognized by Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, Condé Nast Johansens Awards and ranked No. 5 in Travel + Leisure's 2026 list of the Best Resorts in Central America, reflecting its longstanding reputation for personalized service, exceptional hospitality, and unforgettable adults-only private island vacations.

More than simply introducing new amenities, these enhancements represent Coco Plum Island Resort's continued investment in enriching the guest experience while remaining true to the intimate island atmosphere that has earned the loyalty of travelers from around the world. From lively shared meals and sunset cocktails to quiet afternoons by the pool, the new spaces were created to complement the effortless pace of private island life.

The Heart of Island Life: Coco Palms Restaurant & Bar

Located on the northern end of the island, the newly designed Coco Palms Restaurant serves as the vibrant social heart of Coco Plum. Blending contemporary island architecture with sweeping Caribbean Sea views, the space features:

Open-air indoor and outdoor dining overlooking the Caribbean Sea

A new infinity pool with panoramic ocean views

Expanded lounge and gathering spaces

Handcrafted cocktails served throughout the day

Chef-prepared breakfasts, lunches, and three-course dinners featuring fresh local ingredients

The refreshed dining experience continues to showcase Belizean flavors with dishes inspired by American, Maya, Mestizo, and Garifuna culinary traditions. From sunrise breakfasts to sunset cocktails and dinners, every meal celebrates Belize's rich culinary heritage.



Designed as the resort's new social hub, Coco Palms Restaurant & Bar is where guests gather to connect over shared meals, handcrafted cocktails, and unforgettable Caribbean sunsets.

Another New Place to Unwind: Serenity Bar and Pool

The Serenity Bar & Pool offers guests:

A peaceful retreat on the southeast end of the island

A newly constructed Belizean-style thatch bar inspired by the resort's beloved original

The resort's original swimming pool thoughtfully relocated to create a second distinct gathering place

Tropical landscaping with uninterrupted Caribbean Sea views

An inviting setting to enjoy handcrafted cocktails and poolside relaxation

Together, the Coco Palms Restaurant & Bar and Serenity Bar & Pool offer two distinct experiences, giving guests the flexibility to enjoy lively social gatherings or a more secluded setting throughout their stay.

"Many of our returning guests told us they loved the energy of our original gathering spaces but also wanted a quieter place to relax without losing the welcoming atmosphere that makes Coco Plum so special," said Taryn Gongora, Marketing Manager for Coco Plum Island Resort. "At the same time, we wanted to honor the spirit of our beloved thatch bar, which has long been a memorable part of so many guests' vacations. These renovations allowed us to create two distinct experiences—a vibrant social hub at Coco Palms and a more peaceful escape at Serenity—giving guests the flexibility to enjoy both throughout their stay."

The introduction of the Coco Palms Restaurant & Bar and Serenity Bar & Pool reflects Coco Plum Island Resort's ongoing commitment to enhancing every stay while preserving the intimate atmosphere and authentic Belizean hospitality that have made it one of the world's most celebrated adults-only private island resorts.

You're Only a Stranger Until You Arrive

Located off the coast of southern Belize, Coco Plum Island Resort is a locally owned and managed adults-only private island resort offering an all inclusive escape where personalized service, award-winning hospitality, and unforgettable Caribbean experiences come together in an intimate island setting.

The 16-acre private island resort features 21 private cabanas and one overwater villa and is part of a Belizean-owned collection that also includes Manta Island Resort, Belizean Dreams Resort, and Laru Beya Resort. Together, the four award-winning, all inclusive properties provide a range of private island and beachfront stays across several of Belize's most distinctive coastal destinations.

SOURCE Coco Plum Island Resort