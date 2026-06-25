Award-Winning Documentary The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph Sets Hollywood and New York Premiere Dates

Narrated by Gary Sinise and directed by Michael Gier, the film honors the courage, sacrifice, and unity that emerged in the aftermath of September 11.

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning filmmaker Michael Gier, SoldierStrong, and The 9/11 Legacy Foundation will premiere The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph to Hollywood at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 and to New York at the AMC Empire 25 in Time Square on September 8th, 2026.

The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph

Narrated by Gary Sinise and produced by Gier Productions in collaboration with SoldierStrong, with Dr. Chris Meek serving as executive producer, The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11: From Tragedy to Triumph examines 9/11 through the stories of first responders, survivors, public servants, national leaders, and everyday Americans whose courage and compassion helped define the aftermath of the attacks.

"I wanted to narrate this film because of the importance of its message," said Gary Sinise, narrator of the film. "I think it's very important that we never forget that day, and I think The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 is going to have a great impact. It will be a film that lives on and helps future generations understand what happened that day."

The Hollywood and New York premieres will take place ahead of the 25th commemoration of the September 11 attacks, honoring the courage, resilience, and enduring spirit that emerged in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Both premieres will serve as an evening of remembrance and gratitude, honoring first responders while highlighting the stories of heroism, resiliency and national unity featured throughout the film. Additional details regarding special guests, red carpet arrivals and a post-screening Q&A will be announced at a later date.

"There have been many films about 9/11, but this is the first documentary to focus primarily on the heroism, resilience, and positive legacy that emerged from the tragedy," said Michael Gier, the film's director and producer. "Our film is uplifting and inspirational, honoring those who stepped forward in a time of crisis, introducing remarkable stories to new audiences, and reminding us of the strength, unity, and humanity that can emerge when people come together."

Through firsthand accounts, archival footage, dramatized reenactments, and powerful storytelling, the documentary brings viewers to all three sites of the September 11 attacks — the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 — while honoring the extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and resilience that emerged from that day.

The film features interviews and stories from former White House Chief of Staff Andy Card, Port Authority Police Officer Will Jimeno, former CIA Director Leon Panetta, country music legend Lee Greenwood, former Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Roger Ferguson, the inspiring 9/11 Boatlift, the heroic passengers aboard Flight 93, and the first responders and civilians involved in rescue efforts at the Pentagon.

The film has earned five Best Documentary honors from the Beaufort International Film Festival, CENFLO Film Festival, New York City Independent Film Festival, New York Movie Awards, and the London Movie Awards.

"September 11 changed all of us, but it also revealed the very best of America. This film exists to ensure that the stories of heroism, sacrifice, resilience, and compassion that emerged from that day are never forgotten. At SoldierStrong, we see the lasting impact of 9/11 through the veterans and first responders we serve every year. Bringing this documentary to audiences across the country is our way of honoring their legacy and saying to every first responder, survivor, and veteran: Your story matters, and we will never stop telling it," said Chris Meek, co-founder of SoldierStrong and executive producer of The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11.

The film will be available in August on major digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Google TV, Apple TV, and others.

Images, the official poster, trailer and additional press materials are available upon request.

About The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11

The Heroism and Resiliency of 9/11 is a documentary directed and produced by Michael Gier and narrated by Gary Sinise. Produced in collaboration with SoldierStrong, the film looks beyond the tragedy of September 11 to highlight the bravery, humanity, sacrifice, and unity that emerged in its aftermath. Through firsthand accounts, archival footage, and dramatized reenactments, the documentary honors first responders, survivors, public servants, families, and everyday heroes whose stories continue to shape the legacy of 9/11. Watch the film trailer and more at The911Film.com

About Gier Productions

Gier Productions is an award-winning film and media production company founded by Michael Gier. The company produces feature films, documentaries, commercials, and corporate media that inspire, educate, and drive social impact. Known for powerful storytelling and high production value, Gier Productions' work frequently highlights themes of resilience, service, and the strength of the human spirit. Its mission is to create content that not only entertains but also makes a meaningful and lasting difference. Learn more at GierProductions.com

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America's military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7.3 million in advanced medical technology, including 32 SoldierSuits and 31 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

About the 9/11 Legacy Foundation

The 9/11 Legacy Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that the memory of September 11, 2001, and its enduring impact on our nation are always remembered. Through education, storytelling, and commemoration, the Foundation preserves stories of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience. By engaging survivors, families, first responders, and future generations, the Foundation works to honor those we lost and inspire a renewed commitment to unity, service, and vigilance. Learn more at www.the911legacy.org.

SOURCE Gier Productions