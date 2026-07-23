Award-Winning Elevate Digital Launches AI-Enabled Proprietary Platform Suite Designed to Compound Transformation Value

Five-time Inc. 5000 honoree turns technology, delivery intelligence, and a disciplined operating model into a smarter foundation for every client engagement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Digital, an award-winning, people-first transformation partner combining consulting, talent, and technology, today introduced a proprietary platform suite designed to make every client engagement faster, smarter, and more valuable than the last.

The suite brings together proprietary platforms and a growing library of delivery playbooks, all guided by a single disciplined method. Together, they convert Elevate's experience and AI-enabled delivery capabilities into a repeatable client advantage, reducing the need to rebuild solutions, processes, and knowledge from zero.

"Transformation should compound value, not recreate effort," said Adam Morgan, CEO of Elevate Digital. Post this

Elevate Experience Platform™, Elevate Web Engine™, and Elevate Loyalty Platform™ provide reusable foundations for connected, AI-native customer experiences, governed multi-brand web delivery, and loyalty program transformation. Built into broader engagements, not sold as standalone software, Elevate platforms are maintained and improved alongside each client. If a client chooses to bring the technology in-house. Clients leave with the technology, not the lock-in.

With the Elevate Intelligence Platform™, AI-enabled delivery improves our services. Better outcomes become reusable intelligence.

Every engagement runs through a single disciplined method that aligns on outcomes and decision rights before any build, keeps training and change management support alongside the work so teams adopt what launches, and carries reusable IP into the next value case.

"Transformation should compound value, not recreate effort," said Adam Morgan, CEO of Elevate Digital. "We built this suite so every engagement starts smarter, moves faster, and leaves the client stronger. AI is not an add-on. We apply it where it creates real velocity, better decisions, and measurable hard-dollar ROI."

Adoption is our ROI: people-first, technology transformation tied to measurable outcomes, every engagement, every time.

About Elevate Digital

Elevate Digital is a people-first, technology-led business transformation firm that aligns strategy, AI, platforms, and people. Elevate solves the problems that stall transformation: fragmented customer journeys, outdated systems, missing data foundations, stalled AI adoption, unrealistic timelines, and projects that never launch. Platform-agnostic and focused on the people who use the technology, Elevate builds change management and organizational development into the work from day one through disciplined delivery, hands-on support, AI-enabled tools, and embedded resources, turning change into measurable value. Elevate's approach has earned W3 and Davey Awards forunifying 15 brand sites on one scalable platform, preserving search performance, accelerating content updates by 35%, and driving nearly 100% team adoption within 60 days.

Elevate is a five-time consecutive Inc. 5000 honoree.

Learn more at Elevate-Digital.com .

Media Contact

Victoria Valentine

Brand & Content, Elevate Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE ELEVATE DIGITAL