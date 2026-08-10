AWARD-WINNING MILLIE MOON DIAPERS NOW AVAILABLE AT CVS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millie Moon, the award-winning baby care brand delivering Luxury Diapers and Sensitive Wipes without the premium price tag, has announced its expansion into CVS. Beginning this week, Millie Moon products are now available on CVS.com and rolling out to thousands of CVS stores nationwide.

The launch brings Millie Moon's premium diapers and wipes to millions of CVS shoppers, making elevated baby care more accessible through one of America's most trusted retail destinations, furthering the brand's mission to reach more families where they already shop.

Loved by parents and recognized by leading publications including Good Housekeeping, Parents and The Bump, Millie Moon has earned more than 14,000 five-star reviews on Target.com. At the heart of the brand is its signature CloudTouch™ Softness, a noticeably plush feel that 92% of the parents who sampled claimed was the softest diaper they had ever used.*

Millie Moon Luxury Diapers are crafted with double leak guards, a secure high waistband, and an ultra-absorbent core that keeps babies dry for up to 12 hours. Certified by OEKO-Tex and Dermatest, they're gentle on even the most sensitive skin. All Millie Moon products are cruelty-free and made without lotions, fragrances, or latex, with every detail thoughtfully considered to deliver both performance and peace of mind for parents.

*Survey of 3,000 US parents

About Millie Moon

Millie Moon launched in 2021 exclusively at Target in the US and expanded to Loblaws in Canada in 2023. The brand is on a mission to deliver luxury diapers and sensitive wipes that are expertly crafted, luxuriously soft, and built to perform, all at an affordable price, because every child deserves the best. Their award-winning products are available in over 8,000 stores in the US. Millie Moon is also proud to support Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit dedicated to helping children on their reading journey.

For more on Millie Moon, please visit: https://mymilliemoon.com/

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SOURCE Millie Moon