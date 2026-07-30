Award-Winning The Iberian Table Celebrates the Spanish Mediterranean Diet as Americans Search for the Secrets to Living Longer

2026 President's Book Award Recognizes Robin Keuneke's Celebration of Spain's Mediterranean Diet, Culinary Heritage, and Healthy Living

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Americans embrace the Mediterranean diet for its proven health benefits and seek inspiration from the world's longest-living populations, one cookbook is earning national recognition for bringing the authentic flavors and lifestyle of Spain to home kitchens.

Robin Keuneke's cookbook explores the Spanish side of the Mediterranean diet, drawing on markets, family kitchens, and interviews with Michelin-starred chefs Elena Arzak and Carme Ruscalleda. Author Robin Keuneke traveled throughout Spain to research The Iberian Table, winner of a 2026 President's Book Award. The book explores the food and daily habits behind one of the world's healthiest countries.

The Iberian Table: Healthy Cooking Secrets from the Land of Longevity has been named a 2026 President's Book Award Winner by the Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) in the Cookbook/Home & Garden category, recognizing the book's outstanding contribution to culinary literature, healthy living, and cultural storytelling.

Presented annually by the Florida Authors and Publishers Association, the prestigious President's Book Awards honor books that demonstrate excellence in writing, design, production, and publishing.

More than a cookbook, The Iberian Table explores why Spain consistently ranks among the healthiest countries in the world and why its Mediterranean way of eating continues to capture the attention of nutritionists, physicians, chefs, and wellness experts alike. Through authentic recipes, regional traditions, and personal stories, the book introduces readers to a lifestyle centered on fresh vegetables, seafood, legumes, olive oil, whole grains, family meals, and the simple pleasures that have helped define Spain's culture of longevity.

The award reflects years of research by author Robin Keuneke, who traveled throughout Spain, interviewed Michelin-starred chefs, explored local markets and family kitchens, and studied the culinary traditions that have been passed from generation to generation.

"This award is incredibly meaningful because it recognizes more than a collection of recipes," said Robin Keuneke. "It celebrates a way of life. Throughout Spain, food is about gathering around the table, cooking with fresh ingredients, slowing down, and enjoying every meal. Those traditions have inspired generations of healthy living, and I wanted to share those experiences with readers everywhere."

While Mediterranean cuisine has become increasingly popular worldwide, The Iberian Table goes beyond familiar dishes to uncover the authentic regional recipes, traditions, and cultural practices that make Spain one of the world's great culinary destinations. Readers discover not only how to prepare delicious Spanish meals, but also why these foods—and the lifestyle surrounding them—have become synonymous with wellness and longevity.

From vibrant tapas and fresh seafood to colorful vegetables, legumes, artisan cheeses, and Spain's celebrated olive oils, The Iberian Table offers an approachable guide for anyone looking to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor.

The 2026 President's Book Award further establishes The Iberian Table as a leading resource for home cooks, food lovers, and wellness enthusiasts interested in embracing one of the world's healthiest and most celebrated cuisines.

About the Author

Robin Keuneke is an author, fine artist, and lifelong advocate for natural health. Her work has been featured in national media, and her books have sold tens of thousands of copies worldwide. Her background spans fine art, culinary history, and wellness education, including exhibitions in London and permanent works housed in The New York Public Library. She is the author of The Total Breast Health (Kensington Books) and co-author of The Detox Revolution (McGraw-Hill). Robin is a member of The Culinary Historians of Southern California and The Emily Dickinson International Society. She divides her time with her husband Thomas between Delray Beach, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia.

About The Iberian Table

The Iberian Table: Healthy Cooking Secrets from the Land of Longevity is a richly layered blend of cookbook, health guide, and culinary travel memoir that reveals Spain's unique position within the Mediterranean diet. Bloomberg consistently ranks Spain among the healthiest countries in the world, with food culture at the core of that distinction. The book offers readers a deeply researched yet accessible path to eating and living well.

Website: www.theiberiantable.com

Instagram: @robinlovesspain

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robinlovesspain

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Robin Keuneke