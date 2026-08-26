AWIP Moves Into Data Center's Fast Lane as AI Drives Historic Construction Surge

Building Envelope Specialist Scales Resources and Partnerships to Serve Hyperscale Demand Across North America



VACAVILLE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP), a premier North American provider of high-performance building envelope solutions across industrial and commercial sectors, today announced the strategic expansion of its data center division, scaling its operations to meet unprecedented market demand for advanced, energy-efficient building materials.

"AWIP has built a strong foundation in the data center market over the last 10 years," said Joe Paparella, President. "But beginning in 2023, we saw demand shift into overdrive across multiple owners and campus builds – now exceeding 15 million square feet of installed product. To meet this rapid acceleration, we're placing greater emphasis, expansion, and resources on the data center sector to support our partners' growth."

Faster Time-to-Market and Expansive Manufacturing Capabilities

As a strategic partner to the digital infrastructure industry, AWIP delivers high-performance, end-to-end building envelope solutions, ranging from specialized interior fire walls to insulated roof deck assemblies. Its solutions – including OneDek, a patented, industry-first insulated roof deck assembly - provide maximum thermal efficiency, reduce labor requirements, and shorten time-to-market on even the most complex builds.

AWIP is also strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for North American data center construction materials, with three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located across the U.S.

"We respect the relentless schedule pressure of large-scale data center builds," said Paparella. "That's one of the reasons our OneDek product is gaining popularity. It replaces five traditional roof deck assembly components with one, which reduces labor costs and timelines and helps keep projects on track."

Meeting Hyperscaler ESG Mandates With Measurable, Third-Party Validated Performance

AWIP's advanced insulated materials actively align with the stringent ESG commitments of modern tech hyperscalers and other data center developers. "We view sustainability as a measurable mandate, not a buzzword," said Paparella. "Our products and operations align with hyperscaler ESG commitments through eligible LEED credits and transparent, documented carbon and energy reduction targets for 2030." He noted that products like InnovaCELL™ incorporate recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate) content and are engineered for end-of-life recyclability, supporting full material circularity alongside carbon reduction.

Another example is AWIP's innovative OneDek, which delivers 20% lower embodied carbon than traditional roof assemblies, a documented, third-party validated proof point that directly supports 2030 carbon and energy reduction targets.

For more information about AWIP, go to https://www.awip.com/ or reach out to us directly at [email protected].

About AWIP

All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) is a premier North American provider of high-performance foam composite insulated metal panels (IMPs) for data centers and other industrial facilities. From exterior walls and roofs to specialized interior partitions and fire-rated panels, including OneDek, a patented, industry-first insulated roof deck assembly, AWIP's end-to-end building solutions provide exceptional thermal efficiency, enhanced sustainability and accelerated construction timelines. As a strategic partner to the digital infrastructure industry, AWIP's advanced insulated materials meaningfully reduce the energy required for data center cooling, enabling operators to lower operational costs and better meet sustainability goals. AWIP's highly experienced team is backed by a 10+ years track record of success, solving complex client challenges with efficient and effective solutions. AWIP is also strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for North American data center construction with three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the U.S.

SOURCE All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) / Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC