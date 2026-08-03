AxAdvocacy Launches Full-Service California Government Relations Practice with Addition of Veteran Lobbyist Joe Devine

Firm significantly expands its presence in the nation's largest state economy, offering clients a fully integrated federal, state, local, and public affairs platform.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxAdvocacy today announced a major expansion of its California operations with the addition of veteran Sacramento lobbyist Joe Devine as Principal, marking a significant milestone in the firm's continued national growth.

The investment establishes AxAdvocacy as one of few firms able to provide clients with seamlessly integrated advocacy, strategic communications, and government relations services spanning Washington, D.C., California, and state capitals across the country. With California regularly setting the national agenda on issues ranging from artificial intelligence and technology to energy, healthcare, labor, and environmental policy, the expansion positions AxAdvocacy to help clients navigate one of the world's most influential policymaking environments.

Devine joins public affairs and strategic communications leader Marty Wilson to anchor AxAdvocacy's California practice, creating a full-service operation that combines deep Sacramento relationships with the firm's nationally recognized federal and multi-state advocacy platform.

"Joe brings a level of policy chops and in-depth legislative expertise to our California operation," said Marty Wilson. "He is respected by policy makers as well as his colleagues in the third-house community and will be a great addition to the team."

Devine brings more than 15 years of experience representing Fortune 500 companies, emerging technology firms, trade associations, nonprofit organizations, and public sector clients before the California Legislature and state agencies. Widely respected throughout the Capitol, he has built a reputation for delivering strategic counsel, forging durable relationships, and achieving results on some of California's most complex legislative and regulatory challenges.

"California is one of the most dynamic and complex public policy environments in the country," said Joe Devine. "Success requires more than understanding the issues; it requires trusted relationships, strategic thinking, and the ability to navigate an ever-changing political landscape. I'm excited to join AX Advocacy and help clients meet those challenges while contributing to the firm's continued growth in California."

"California is too important for our clients - and too consequential to the national policy landscape - not to have a world-class presence on the ground," said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, President of AxAdvocacy. "Expanding our California practice has been a strategic priority, and bringing Joe to AxAdvocacy is a defining milestone in that effort. Joe is one of Sacramento's most respected advocates, with the relationships, judgment, and record of success our clients expect. Together with Marty Wilson, we're building a premier California practice that provides clients with unmatched capabilities in government relations, strategic communications, and public affairs - all backed by one of the nation's fastest-growing advocacy firms."

About AxAdvocacy

AxAdvocacy provides best-in-class government relations and public affairs services to clients representing a broad range of industries through integrated federal, state, and local advocacy practices. Our team of seasoned professionals brings experience from federal agencies, state capitals, Capitol Hill, national political campaigns, Fortune 500 companies, and leading trade associations. Combining deep policy expertise with political insight, AxAdvocacy delivers strategic counsel and tailored advocacy solutions that help clients navigate today's rapidly evolving legislative, regulatory, and political landscape with confidence and achieve meaningful results.

Lauded for its rapid growth and industry leadership, AxAdvocacy's award winning government relations practice has been recognized in The Hill's Top Lobbyists and in Bloomberg's Top Lobbying Firms list, where it was named one of the nation's fastest growing lobbying firms.

Media Contact: Bob Salera - [email protected]

SOURCE AxAdvocacy